IMG_0124.JPG

DeSoto County senior Zeri Tyler stands with her mother, Toy Reaves (left) and Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus after scoring her 1,000th career point on Thursday against Lake Placid in Arcadia.

 Steve Knapp

The DeSoto County football team saw its season come to an end Friday when the Bulldogs lost, 17-7, to Frostproof.

They achieved their goals of becoming district champions and beating long-time rival Hardee. They won their Region 2S-4 quarterfinal, but saw their 7-4 season come to an end on a cool night in Frostproof.


