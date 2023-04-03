The Desoto County tennis teams have had a good season. The boys have a 6-1 record and the girls team is at 8-2.
Neither team has ever had that any wins in a season.
The Desoto County tennis teams have had a good season. The boys have a 6-1 record and the girls team is at 8-2.
Neither team has ever had that any wins in a season.
The boys won their only match last week against LaBelle 5-2. They played Booker on Monday night having already beaten the Tornadoes 6-1 a month ago. They go to Lake Placid tonight and finish their season Thursday at home against Avon Park. The Bulldogs shut out Avon Park in an earlier meeting this season. The Bulldogs are 4-1 in the district standings.
On the girls' side of the net, the Bulldogs also played against LaBelle and came out with a 6-1 win. Monday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Booker, which had given them one of their losses earlier this season. Tonight they are at Lake Placid and close their season Thursday at home against Avon Park. DeSoto had defeated each of their final two opponents easily earlier in the season.
The baseball team has run into a rough patch. They are currently in a five-game losing streak with two of those losses coming by one run. Last week the Bulldogs lost to Sebring 11-4 on a five-run rally in the sixth inning by the Blue Streaks. DeSoto’s other game was a tough 3-2 loss to Hardee. The Bulldogs had the tying and winning runs in scoring position, but failed to put them across in the seventh inning.
Tonight, they host Imagine, a team that they beat 6-3 earlier this season. They will travel to Fort Meade on Thursday.
The 7-5 Lady Bulldogs softball team saw an impressive winning streak come to an end with an 8-6 loss to Lemon Bay on a three-run homer in the seventh inning. DeSoto had a four-game winning streak in which they blanked all four teams and won by a total score of 70-0. Last week saw wins over Oasis 20-0 and Avon Park 15-0.
They had a doubleheader with Southeast on Monday, who was 1-8 entering the games. They travel to Avon Park tonight to meet the Red Devils once more. Thursday they will host Fort Meade in a rematch of an exciting 7-6 win by DeSoto in an earlier game this season.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.