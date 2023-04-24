Sun preps logo

The DeSoto County softball team will wrap up a successful season this week. They entire the final stretch on a four-game winning streak, which began two weeks ago with a 6-3 win over Port Charlotte. The two teams met again Monday in Arcadia. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 52-9 during their streak.

The DeSoto offense has outscored their opponents by an average of 11-3 for the season including last week’s 14-0 drubbing of Southwest Florida Christian. A 10-run outburst in the fourth and fifth innings ended that game.


   
