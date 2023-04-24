The DeSoto County softball team will wrap up a successful season this week. They entire the final stretch on a four-game winning streak, which began two weeks ago with a 6-3 win over Port Charlotte. The two teams met again Monday in Arcadia. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 52-9 during their streak.
The DeSoto offense has outscored their opponents by an average of 11-3 for the season including last week’s 14-0 drubbing of Southwest Florida Christian. A 10-run outburst in the fourth and fifth innings ended that game.
The Bulldogs will travel to Sebring on Tuesday and finish their season at home Thursday against Mulberry who defeated the Bulldogs 5-3 in the season opener.
The Bulldogs baseball team is struggling with a 5-16 record including six straight losses. Last week it was Avon Park with a 7-4 win, then the Bulldogs went to Charlotte and lost a tight game, 2-0. They finished the week with an 8-7 loss to North Port as their late rally came up short.
In most of their games this season, one or two of the three main components of the game have been missing. Against Charlotte, pitcher Will Joens tossed a three-hitter and the defense was good, but the Bulldogs only managed three hits. Against the Bobcats, the Bulldogs outhit the Bobcats 14-7 and scored six times over the final three innings, but came up short.
A 6-0 North Port lead after two innings was just too much to overcome. Of the first four Bobcat hitters in the second inning, three got on via Bulldog miscues as the DeSoto committed five errors overall.
Monday, they played host to Lemon Bay and the Bulldogs will finish their regular season with games at Bishop Verot on Thursday and a home date with Lake Placid on Friday.
The tennis season ended with a good performance at districts. The boys finished third out of eight teams and the girls tied for second. They lost a tiebreaker against Booker and didn’t advance to regionals. They were just one point away from advancing but Vanessa Villafuerte sprang her ankle while leading her singles match 4-1 and wound up losing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.