The Desoto County fall sports teams had a very good combined record of 34-13 with the football team still playing after Friday’s 34-7 win against Estero.
That success has carried over to the early games of the winter sports teams, as the girls basketball and boys soccer teams have yet to taste defeat.
The Bulldog soccer team had an excellent 17-2 record last season, reaching the state tournament’s semifinal game as the last public school still standing. The team took a big hit at graduation, losing eight players.
With Daily Sun soccer player of the year JJ Buenrostro no longer on the team, it would be natural to believe this could be a rebuilding season.
Still, Bulldogs coach Fernando Zepeda is excited about his team after it won a preseason tournament at North Port with a 5-3 win over the host school and a 1-0 win against Lemon Bay.
He has been able to reload from the Bulldogs’ junior varsity, a team that lost just twice last season. Zepeda said he also has a couple of surprises for his opponents.
DeSoto County will host Port Charlotte Tuesday at 7 p.m. in their season opener and will remain home on Thursday and Friday when Lake Placid and North Port come to town.
The girls basketball team started out with four straight wins to open the preseason. Freshman Yahri Tyler and junior Lazaiya Kinville took turns leading the talented Bulldogs. Both scored a total of 65 points in the four games led the team in scoring twice, each.
DeSoto County topped Clewiston 42-26 and then beat Sebring 34-19 while playing four-minute quarters.
The Bulldogs held Sebring scoreless in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back.
Tyler led the Bulldogs with 17 points with Kinville adding 12 against Clewiston. Against Sebring, Kinville scored 15 with Tyler adding 12.
The Bulldogs took two more, topping Braden River 57-31 and Bradenton Christian 57-32. Kinville hit for 21 against Braden River with Tyler adding 16. Against Bradenton Christian, Tyler had 20 and Kinville 17.
The Bulldogs will be at Hardee on Tuesday and home on Thursday against Lake Placid. North Port will come to town on Friday with all games starting at 7 p.m. Senior Zeri Tyler will be seeking her 1,000th career point this week.
The boys basketball team will play in the Sebring Tip Off tournament tomorrow and Thursday.
In its win to open the playoffs, the Bulldogs football team amassed 354 total yards on offense with 115 coming from the arm of senior quarterback Lane Fullerton. Fullerton had his best game of the season completing 4 of 5 passes with one touchdown.
Of the 239 yards on the ground, Tocarrum Brown accounted for more than half with 120 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Lil’Dreco Tompkins continued his scoring frenzy with three touchdowns giving him eight in his last three games.
Andy Garibay picked up 52 hard earned yards and scored once. Garibay also led the defense with 13 tackles. The Bulldog defense held the high-scoring Wildcats to just 212 total yards. They had been averaging 25 points a game, but the defense kept pressure on them all game long and never allowed the Wildcats to get any momentum.
Jace Kellogg had an interception, which was just the second that Estero had all season. Hunter Zirkle continued his season-long terror campaign on opposing offenses with 10 tackles, two for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, three pressures and three quarterback hits.
The Bulldogs will travel Friday to meet Frostproof in a 7 p,m. game with a trip to the regional finals on the line.
