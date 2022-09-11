Hunter Zirkle (standing) and Jamari Redding provided the winning touchdown for the Bulldogs when Zirkle’s hard hit on the quarterback popped the ball into the air for Redding to carry into the end zone for the winning score, 20-14, over George Jenkins.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs fall sports teams have an unusual schedule. All but the boys golf team spend most of the first half of the season on the road. That trend continued last week and will be in effect again this week.
The DeSoto football team traveled to Lakeland to face George Jenkins Friday night, where pulled out an exciting 20-14 win. Hunter Zirkle laid a hard hit on the Jenkins quarterback as he dropped back to pass. That popped the ball out of his hands and straight into the air.
Jamari Redding was there to catch it and jog 10 yards into the end zone for the winning score with just 2:23 remaining in the contest.
Lil’ Dreco Tompkins led the offense again as he totaled 126 of the 226 rushing yards for DeSoto. Tompkins scored the first touchdown of the night on a 10-yard burst in the first quarter. He scored again on a 28-yard pass in the third quarter.
DeSoto will continue their four-game road trip with a visit to Gateway Charter this Friday.
Sophomore Marquez Angeles led the boys' golfers to a 171-180 win at Port Charlotte. Angeles was the team medalist against the Pirates, shooting a 38, just ahead of freshman Austin Henning who carded a 41. Angeles led the team in 14 of the 15 matches last season.
Rain struck the Bulldogs again on Thursday, canceling their match at North Port. DeSoto added a match for today at The Bluffs as they take on Hardee and Charlotte. They will travel to Ft. Meade tomorrow and then face North Port on Thursday.
The girls golf team faced a cancellation of their first match because of the weather but will head to Parrish on Tuesday to open their season and then travel to face Hardee on Thursday.
The cross country team traveled to Estero on Saturday and kept improving their times. They will travel to North Port this weekend for another meet.
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team experienced both ends of the broom with a sweep at home against Lake Placid and a shutout at Lemon Bay.
Their match against the Dragons was their only home contest in their first 11 matches as they take to the road again this week. The Bulldogs travel to Sebring on Tuesday, then on to Lake Placid on Thursday. They will be at Charlotte's Gene Gorman Invitational this weekend.
