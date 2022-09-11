IMG_0226.JPG

Hunter Zirkle (standing) and Jamari Redding provided the winning touchdown for the Bulldogs when Zirkle’s hard hit on the quarterback popped the ball into the air for Redding to carry into the end zone for the winning score, 20-14, over George Jenkins.

 Steve Knapp

The DeSoto County Bulldogs fall sports teams have an unusual schedule. All but the boys golf team spend most of the first half of the season on the road. That trend continued last week and will be in effect again this week.

The DeSoto football team traveled to Lakeland to face George Jenkins Friday night, where pulled out an exciting 20-14 win. Hunter Zirkle laid a hard hit on the Jenkins quarterback as he dropped back to pass. That popped the ball out of his hands and straight into the air.


