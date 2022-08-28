Hunter Zirkle throws the last block needed to spring Lil’Dreco Tompkins loose for an 80-yard kickoff return to open Friday’s game at Okeechobee. The Bulldogs won the game, 19-8 as Tompkins added a 23-yard scoring run and 56-yard touchdown pass to Jace Kellogg.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs football team made the long trip to Okeechobee last Friday night. The ride home seemed shorter as they celebrated their season opener with a 19-8 win.
The Bulldogs struck first on the opening kickoff as Lil’Dreco Tompkins used just 12 seconds to race 80 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Tompkins threw a touchdown pass on the halfback option to Jace Kellogg on the final play of the first half to give the team a 13-0 lead. It was a productive half for the Bulldog defense as they held the Brahmans to just 3 total yards of offense.
Tompkins finished the scoring with a 23-yard run in the third quarter to seal the win.
The Bulldogs will host Mariner this Friday before going on a 4 game road trip. Their last meeting in 2019 saw the Bulldogs score 14 points in the final 6 minutes to take a 20-14 win.
Volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs split their two decisions this week.
After opening the regular season with a 3-0 win at Imagine, they were on the other end of a sweep Thursday after visiting Charlotte.
DeSoto will travel to North Port Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. game.
Golf
The boys’ golf team ran their early season record to 2-1 as they edged Sebring by 4 strokes, but then lost to an always-tough Lemon Bay by 18.
They will play host to Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. today, then entertain Fort Meade on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldog golfers begin their season at Lemon Bay on Thursday.
Cross country
The cross country team finished a busy week when they went to the Lemon Bay Invitational on Saturday after having a meet against Hardee on Tuesday.
Michelle Merida was the first girl to cross the finish line in Englewood with a time of 25:08.5. Diego Sandate took top honors for the boys’ team with a time of 22:22.3. They will run again this Saturday at Estero.
The DeSoto County Roundup will be a weekly staple appearing on Mondays in The Daily Sun, online at SunPreps.com and can be found on the Sun Sports and Arcadian Facebook pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.