Hunter Zirkle throws the last block needed to spring Lil’Dreco Tompkins loose for an 80-yard kickoff return to open Friday’s game at Okeechobee. The Bulldogs won the game, 19-8 as Tompkins added a 23-yard scoring run and 56-yard touchdown pass to Jace Kellogg.

The DeSoto County Bulldogs football team made the long trip to Okeechobee last Friday night. The ride home seemed shorter as they celebrated their season opener with a 19-8 win.

The Bulldogs struck first on the opening kickoff as Lil’Dreco Tompkins used just 12 seconds to race 80 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.


