The volleyball team reached the district championship game this past week before losing at McKeel Academy, 3-1. Highlighting that championship game was an exciting 33-31 Wildcat win in the second set.
To reach the finals, the Lady Bulldogs rolled over Tenoroc 25-9, 25-4, 25-5 in the
Quarterfinals and Lake Placid in the semifinals. They beat the Dragons for the third time this season, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23. Both matches were played at DeSoto County Middle School.
The Bulldogs will return to McKeel Academy Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match in the first round of regional play.
The DeSoto boys golf team improved to 12-1 on the season with wins against Avon Park (158-278) and Riverdale (176-210). They head into the district tournament today.
The girls golf team finally got the chance to play another match as they warmed up for today’s district tournament. They fell to Hardee in a rescheduled match.
The cross country team competed in the district tournament at North Port High School Saturday, with the boys team finishing 12th. Only the first 8 teams qualify to advance into the regional tournament. The girls team was dealing with injuries and did not have enough runners to qualify as a team.
The football team suffered a crushing defeat in their homecoming, falling 22-15 against
Osceola. Their 15-0 lead in the third quarter couldn’t hold up as the Warriors scored 22 unanswered points, including the game winner with 38 seconds left in the game.
After a bye this Friday, the Bulldogs will play at Lemon Bay for the district championship on
Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, they will play host to rival Hardee in a continuance of the state’s longest running rivalry.
