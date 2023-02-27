Although DeSoto County is more than 20 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the baseball team had two encounters with Sharks last week.
On Tuesday the Bull Sharks from Bonita Springs visited Arcadia and came away with a 5-1 win to ruin New Bulldogs coach Matt Martin’s home debut. It was a game he’ll never forget as the lights blew out before the game started and caused a 67-minutes delay for the opening pitch. An issue with an umpire having to leave the game extended the game until 10:30 with just five innings played.
Friday, the Bulldogs visited the Sharks of Imagine School of North Port. The Bulldogs had a no-hitter going for them and a 6-0 lead with one out in the 7th inning. Three DeSoto errors and a couple of hits brought in three runs and had the winning run at the plate for Imagine, before the Bulldogs ended it, 6-3. DeSoto is now 1-2 for the season.
Monday, they went to Lake Placid and today will be home against Fort Meade before finishing the week at Lemon Bay on Friday.
The Bulldogs softball team split last week, losing to Mulberry 5-3 before beating up on Booker, 17-0. They were at Fort Meade on Monday and will travel to Lemon Bay tonight, due to lighting replacement work going on at the Bulldogs’ field. They will stay on the road Thursday at Lake Placid before tentatively playing host to Port Charlotte on Friday, if the lights are ready.
The boys. tennis team remained perfect, beating Avon Park 7-0 to run their record to 3-0. They are 19-2 in their three matches. They were at Port Charlotte on Monday and will be at Booker on Thursday.
The girls tennis team also has been perfect this season with a 4-0 record after shutting out Avon Park 7-0. It is the third shutout for the Lady Bulldogs who have won 27 of 28 matches. They will travel to Booker on Thursday for their only match of the week.
