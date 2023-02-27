Sun preps logo

Although DeSoto County is more than 20 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the baseball team had two encounters with Sharks last week.

On Tuesday the Bull Sharks from Bonita Springs visited Arcadia and came away with a 5-1 win to ruin New Bulldogs coach Matt Martin’s home debut. It was a game he’ll never forget as the lights blew out before the game started and caused a 67-minutes delay for the opening pitch. An issue with an umpire having to leave the game extended the game until 10:30 with just five innings played.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments