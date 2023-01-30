Bulldogs ready for post season play
The DeSoto County girls weightlifting team had a good performance at the district tournament held at Lake Placid last week. They have advanced four lifters to the regional meet at Lemon Bay this Saturday.
The Bulldogs were paced by second-place finishes from Tomiah Henry in the 139-pound class and 199 weight class by Maritza Tovar. Megan Baum took third and Landreona Nicklow was fourth in the 119 weight class.
The girls basketball team finished the season in a 2-6 skid losing to Port Charlotte by nine points after beating the Pirates by four earlier in the season. They beat Palmetto 56-48 after beating them by 37 earlier in the season.
They hope to return to earlier form as they go to Lake Placid tonight to meet up with the Hardee Wildcats in the District 4A-11 quarterfinals. The 12-9 Bulldogs have beaten Hardee by 45 and 61 points this season and will be favored to advance to the semifinals. There, they would face Avon Park on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils by 12 earlier in the season and then lost by 10 during their recent losing streak.
With three of the top six scorers in the district wearing the DeSoto County uniform, they have the opportunity to advance into the regional action providing they return to their early season form.
The girls soccer team ended their season at Lemon Bay with a loss in the first round of district action.
The boys basketball team has a 9-10 record and 4-1 in District 4A-11. Last week, they knocked off Lake Placid 61-52. Lake Placid came into the game 14-4 and undefeated in district play, so the win should give the Bulldogs some confidence when the district tournament begins in another week.
They lost to Manatee, 81-60, and played Sebring on Monday night. They finish their regular season at Lemon Bay on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs boys soccer team finished their season at 13-3-2 and 3-0-1 in the district to finish first. They are home Tuesday night to face Lemon Bay in a district semifinal. A win will put them in the finals against the winner of the LaBelle and Gateway game on Thursday.
