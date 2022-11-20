The DeSoto County football team saw its season come to an end Friday when the Bulldogs lost, 17-7, to Frostproof.
They achieved their goals of becoming district champions and beating long-time rival Hardee. They won their Region 2S-4 quarterfinal, but saw their 7-4 season come to an end on a cool night in Frostproof.
The boys soccer team got out to a fast start. After going 4-0 in preseason, they won all three games last week to open the regular season. They outscored their opponents 23-6 and set a school record in the process.
In their 12-2 opening game win over Port Charlotte, the Bulldogs set a record for most goals in a game, marking the first time any DeSoto soccer team has scored in double figures. Seven different players scored, led by Andri Vargas’ hat trick. The game was stopped after the first half because of the mercy rule.
The Bulldogs finished the week with a 7-4 win against Lake Placid and 4-0 shutout against North Port. They will play host to Venice on Tuesday.
The girls basketball team also went undefeated in preseason play and started their regular season outscoring their first two opponents 126-21. First was Hardee, 72-11, followed by another running clock in their home opener in a 54-10 win against Lake Placid.
In the Lake Placid win, senior Zeri Tyler scored her 1000th career point.
In their third win of the week they faced North Port. The Bulldogs had a 1-9 career record against the Bobcats with their only win being by one point in 2019. DeSoto got the win, 48-41, behind LaZaiya Kinville’s 19 points and freshman Yahri Tyler’s double-double, 13 points and 21 rebounds.
The Bulldogs have 11 days off after three games the first week. They will face Lemon Bay at home on Nov. 29.
The boys basketball team will be getting several players from the football team just in time for their game at North Port tomorrow. Their next game will be Nov. 28 when Bishop Verot comes to Arcadia.
The girls soccer team will have its first home game a week from tomorrow when Lake Placid comes to town.
The girls weightlifting team will be at Lake Placid on Nov. 28.
