ARCADIA — Even before she was in high school, Adriana Barrera was already a part of DeSoto County volleyball.
She was in the stands for each of her older sister Keirstyn’s matches as she grew up, and eventually began practicing with the high school team before she was a student.
“I was like, ‘Oh, let me play,’ when I was little, and it just kind of stuck,” Barrera said of how she got into volleyball. “I used to be like, ‘I want to be just like my big sister.’”
Over years of practices, workouts, club seasons and beach volleyball seasons, Barrera has grown into one of the Bulldogs’ best players.
A senior who’s already committed to play for Pasco-Hernando State College, Barrera doesn’t hesitate when asked what she wants out of her final season — a district championship.
However, it will take more than just her alone to make that happen.
“I felt achieved, but disappointed at the same time because I really wanted it,” Barrera said of coming up short last year. “I was fighting for it, but some people weren’t fighting for it. They were like, ‘Eh, whatever. Let’s give up.’
“It’s always like half and half, but it never works if it’s half and half or even eight out of 10. Once someone doesn’t try, that spreads like a virus.”
For three straight years, Barrera and the Bulldgos have lost in the district playoffs.
In her freshman and sophomore seasons, the Bulldogs lost to Sebring in the district final. This past season, Lemon Bay knocked them out in the district semifinals.
Barrera has been a jack-of-all-trades for DeSoto County over the years, playing as a setter and an outside hitter before transitioning to the libero position this season.
Last year, she led the team in aces (66), digs (195) and assists (305) and had the second-most kills (147) and serves received (170).
“She’s like a coach out there,” Bulldogs coach Dave Bremer said. “She’s very knowledgeable. I wouldn’t doubt she’ll be a coach one day in the future. She’s gonna help stabilize the defense for me this year. It’s already looking a lot better with her back there.
“She’s very savvy and a high-impact player for us.”
Standing in DeSoto County’s way this season will be LaBelle (last year’s district champs), Lemon Bay, Booker and Sarasota Military Academy.
If Barrera can help push her team to a title, it would be the first for DeSoto County since 2013 — when its run of seven district championships in eight seasons came to an end.
Though she has some talented returning players around her such as sophomore Brooke Zolkos, juniors Taylor Shaver and Avery Owens, it will take more than skill for her to get where she wants to go.
“She’s a great teammate,” Zolkos said. “She hypes everyone up on the court and the sideline. If someone isn’t loud and encouraging like she is, the whole team gets down and doesn’t play well.
“She’s the reason I’m as good as I am because she’s helped me through a lot.”
Fortunately for Barrera and her teammates, Bremer knows what it takes to win.
He was the coach when the Bulldogs won their last championship, and is back this year after taking five years off.
“It’s almost like a DeSoto trait, we’re so quiet,” said Bremer, who coached at DeSoto County for 27 years. “We’re the school of the ‘yes m’ams’ and ‘no m’ams.’ Even our fans will come and sit with their hands behind their backs. That used to be my character, too, but it’s changed a lot. Adriana is like that also. She’s the one who will talk and get them going, and that’s needed for us.
“We’d like to see if we can get that district championship back here. We had three state final fours and a lot of district championships when I was here in the past, and we hope to get back to that.”
