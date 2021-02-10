The DeSoto County boys basketball team’s season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night in a 66-64 loss to McKeel Academy.
Leading, 64-63, the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity. The Wildcats shooter made the first shot, but missed the second.
McKeel Academy grabbed the rebound, missed again, and then finally tipped the ball in for a 66-64 lead.
DeSoto County guard Nazir Gilchrist (team-high 21 points) had one last heave with just over 2 seconds to play, but it didn’t fall as the Bulldogs lost.
Keimar Richardson, who fouled out with 9.7 seconds to play, scored 17 points. Ethan Redden added 11 for DeSoto County.
