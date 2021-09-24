ARCADIA – Nazir Gilchrist scored two touchdowns and added an interception as the DeSoto County dominated on the ground with the “G-Men” against the undermanned Bayshore team 28-12 Friday at Bulldog Stadium after three quarters.
The game ended after press time.
Greshon Galloway rushed for 133 yards with two touchdowns through three, while Andy Garibay also ground out hunks of real estate for the Bulldogs
It was a wild first quarter, with three touchdowns scored in a 51-second span. Donovan Dwyer intercepted a pass on Bayshore’s first possession, with Gilchrist providing the payoff on a 13-yard run to give DeSoto a 7-0 lead.
On the next play from scrimmage, Bayshore quarterback Julien Boyer went around the corner and raced for a 76-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6 after the missed PAT.
On the play from scrimmage after that, Galloway dashed for a 66-yard touchdown and added the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 15-6 lead before Gilchrist added his second touchdown later in the quarter to make the score 22-6.
The game was delayed more than an hour by lightning, but the Bulldogs didn’t lose any steam, though a 34-yard field goal attempt at the end of the half was off the mark.
KEY PLAYS: Galloway’s 66-yard touchdown run following Bayshore’s touchdown was a tough one for the Bruins to swallow and they never recovered.
KEY STATS: Galloway had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Gilchrist added 68 and Andy Garibay another 57. This coming after DeSoto had just 72 yards of total offense.
WHAT IT MEANS: This time the Bulldogs dominated a game they should have won by not beating themselves. There won’t be too many slam-dunk games remaining on the Bulldog’s schedule, so this was big.
Lemon Bay, North Port delayed
The Lemon Bay and North Port football games both suffered long lightning delays. The status of their games was unknown at presstime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.