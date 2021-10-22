ARCADIA – Nazir Gilchrist, Lil Dreco Tompkins and Layne Fullerton scored second half touchdowns as the DeSoto County High football team overcame a disastrous first half and rallied to a 22-7 victory over George Jenkins of Lakeland on Friday.
DeSoto County (4-3) which had a miserable time on special teams in the first half, turned the tables in the second half as a long Gilchrist punt return and two botched snaps on punts turned the momentum around for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs spent much of the first half shooting itself in the foot, as it had a punt return and a 75-yard touchdown run by Gilchrist called back by penalties. They also fumbled a snap on a punt and had yet another blocked.
Despite all that, the Eagles (3-5) weren’t able to score until three minutes before halftime when Paxton Coon found Eddie Lake, who ran it in for a 28-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
Eventually, things turned around, as Gilchrist’s long punt return flipped the field for pretty much the rest of the night and led to the game-tying touchdown by Fullerton late in the third quarter.
After a botched snap on a punt put the ball on the Eagles’ 15, Tompkins hit paydirt on the next play in the closing seconds of the third quarter to make it 14-7.
After a fumble recovery by Jalen Taylor, Gilchrist put the game out of reach with a 14-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth, with interceptions by Tompkins and Gershon Galloway late in the game putting the game on ice.
Key plays: Gilchrist’s long punt return late in the third quarter flipped the field and gave the Bulldogs great position for the rest of the game. Three turnovers and two dropped snaps didn’t hurt either.
Key stats: Gilchrist rushed for 73 yards, much of it in the second half, and the defense forced three second-half turnovers and two dropped snaps that might as well have been.
What it means: The Bulldogs are above .500. Although they are an independent and not eligible for the postseason, it’s quite a turnaround.
Quote: “The first half was probably our worst half of execution all season. We made adjustments at half, tweaked a few things, and we able to have success,” Dave Holland, DeSoto head coach.
