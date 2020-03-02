Warner University freshman Nathaniel Maybell has been recognized as an All-American.
The DeSoto County High School graduate tied for third place in the high jump at the National Christian College Athletic Association indoor track and field national championship in Ohio. He set a school record with an effort of 6 feet, 4.75 inches.
Maybell won the high jump at one meet and finished second in the event in two other meets prior to the national championship.
More men's indoor track and field
Warner senior Nicholas Douglas earned All-America recognition by winning the triple jump with a leap of 44-6.5 at the NCCAA national championship. He competed for Port Charlotte High.
Baseball
Eli Wilhelm led College of Southern Maryland with a .667 batting average through four games. The freshman third baseman out of DeSoto County High had one home run and a team-high seven runs batted in. He doubled twice and singled in three at-bats of his debut and drove in two runs.
Army West Point freshman shortstop Kevin Dubrule hit .280 in starting the first nine games. The Venice High graduate doubled and singled twice in four at-bats against Texas A & M.
Pitcher Brad Skinner, who also played for the Indians, had a 1-0 record and 4.66 earned run average in seven relief appearances for Keiser University.
Also from the Indians, Rollins College junior pitcher Kyle Bachle had one save and a 0.00 ERA in three relief outings.
Women's gymnastics
College of Brockport freshman Nikky Aiello tied for sixth in the vault at the Harriet Marranca Invitational. The Venice graduate finished with a score of 9.575. She placed seventh on the uneven parallel bars.
Also from Venice, Sandra Elsadek of Ball State University tied for sixth in the vault against Kent State. The sophomore scored 9.7.
Women's tennis
North Carolina State University junior Jaeda Daniel defeated Wake Forest's Chandler Carter 6-4, 6-3 at fifth singles. She lived in Port Charlotte.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
