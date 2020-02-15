Photos from Jacob Hoag, Chris Blake and Tom O'neill
District Champs
DeSoto County 72, Teneroc 70
Port Charlotte 56, Mariner 60
Runners up
Fort Myers 82, Charlotte 70
Bayshore Christian 71, Community Christian 55
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
