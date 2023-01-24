Some of the best soccer in the Sun Preps area has been played over the past few seasons.
Two years ago, the Venice girls soccer team avenged a state final loss with a its first-ever championship season.
This past year, an upstart DeSoto County boys squad lived out their childhood dreams as they made it all the way to the Final Four together – making history in the process.
The first pages of this year's Cinderella story could be written as soon as tonight, with some area teams – the Venice, North Port, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County and Port Charlotte girls – playing in district quarterfinals matches this evening.
Here's a breakdown of how it all could play out, round-by round, for our area teams:
DISTRICT 4A-12
Boys
No. 1 DeSoto County
(13-3-2, No. 96 in FL, No. 12 in 4A)
Quarterfinals: Bye
Semifinals: Host the winner of No. 4 Lemon Bay vs. No. 5 Estero at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Host No. 2 LaBelle, No. 3 Gateway or No. 6 Hardee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Bulldogs can win: Fresh off a Final Four run last season, this current crop of DeSoto County players knows little else but winning. Despite losing some key pieces, the Bulldogs were again nearly impossible to beat this season.
Powered by sophomore Andri Vargas (22 goals) and senior Sam Etienne (11 goals), DeSoto should be a dangerous team to face in districts.
No. 4 Lemon Bay
(5-6-5, No. 273 in FL, No. 39 in 4A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 Estero at 7 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 DeSoto County at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Play at No. 2 LaBelle or No. 3 Gateway or host No. 6 Hardee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Mantas can win: Lemon Bay has played much better than its 5-6-5 record this season. The Mantas have been competitive in every game — losing by less than four goals in all but two matches — and have played No. 1 DeSoto County and No. 2 LaBelle well in close losses earlier this year.
The No. 2 seed: LaBelle (10-4-2, No. 151 in FL, No. 19 in 4A)
The Cowboys are no slouch, ranked just seven spots behind DeSoto County in Class 4A. LaBelle has leaned on a lockdown defense that has allowed just 1 goal per match this season, including seven shutouts.
The Cowboys defeated Lemon Bay, 1-0, earlier this year, but have not faced DeSoto County.
Girls
No. 3 Lemon Bay
(8-9-1, No. 239 in FL, No. 28 in 4A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 6 DeSoto County at 7 p.m. tonight
Semifinals: Play at No. 2 LaBelle at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30
Championship: Play at No. 1 Estero or host No. 4 Gateway or No. 5 Hardee at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Why the Mantas can win: A young Lemon Bay team opened the season in a dismal spot at 1-5-1, but have since rebounded — winning four of five matches to close out the regular season.
That bodes well for Lemon Bay, at least in the opening round. The Lady Mantas mercy-ruled DeSoto County, 8-0, on Jan. 17.
No. 6 DeSoto County
(0-11, No. 522 in FL, No. 84 in 4A)
Quarterfinals: Play at No. 3 Lemon Bay at 7 p.m. tonight
Semifinals: Play at No. 2 LaBelle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Play at No. 1 Estero, No. 4 Gateway or No. 5 Hardee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Bulldogs can win: Expecting a winless team to win its district might be setting the bar a little too high.
An improvement over last week’s mercy-rule loss to Lemon Bay would be a strong way to close out the season.
The No. 1 seed: Estero (12-3, No. 116 in FL, No. 14 in 4A)
The Wildcats have been led by sisters Ansley and Kaitlyn Mancini this season. Ansley, a senior, leads the team with 28 goals and 12 assists in 14 matches played while younger sister Kaitlyn, a freshman, is second-most on the team with 13 goals and 15 assists in 13 matches played.
Estero has scored at least seven goals in six of its 15 matches. Stopping its offense will be key for another team to win the district.
DISTRICT 7A-8
Boys
No. 4 Venice
(8-4-7, No. 138 in FL, No. 38 in 7A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 North Port at 7 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Play at No. 2 Lakewood Ranch or No. 3 Riverview or host No. 6 Sarasota or No. 7 Lehigh at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Indians can win: Venice would have had an argument for one of the area’s best seasons if not for an ugly three-loss week in December.
Aside from that losing blip, the Indians have gone 8-1-7 against strong competition, including two wins over North Port and a tie with Riverview.
No. 5 North Port
(9-7-1, No. 162 in FL, No. 41 in 7A)
Quarterfinals: Play at No. 4 Venice at 7 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Play at No. 2 Lakewood Ranch or No. 3 Riverview or host No. 6 Sarasota or No. 7 Lehigh at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Bobcats can win: North Port has struggled with the Indians — losing to them, 2-0 and 4-1 this season — but has played well against the rest of its district.
With wins over No. 2 Lakewood Ranch and No. 3 Riverview already this season, the Bobcats could be a team to watch out for this coming week.
The No. 1 seed: Gulf Coast (7-2-4, No. 18 in FL, No. 5 in 7A)
A junior-and-senior heavy team that has played well with some of the best teams the state has to offer. The Sharks are the only team to have defeated No. 5 American Heritage this season and one of two to defeat No. 41 Golden Gate.
However, their two most recent matches have resulted in a 1-0 loss to Barron Collier and a 0-0 tie with Immokalee.
Girls
No. 3 North Port
(10-4-1, No. 69 in FL, No. 23 in 7A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 6 Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. tonight
Semifinals: Play at No. 2 Riverview or host No. 7 Lehigh at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30
Championship: Play at No. 1 Lakewood Ranch or host No. 4 Venice or No. 5 Sarasota, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Why the Bobcats can win: North Port has had a remarkable turnaround from a 1-4 start, going 10-0-1 as it hasn’t lost since Dec. 1.
Much of that success can be attributed to senior striker Sierra Spirk, who has scored 26 goals and dished out eight assists in 13 matches.
Junior Danielle Van Deusen has been a reliable secondary option with 14 goals and five assists in just nine matches.
North Port has already defeated Venice and Sarasota this season and played Lakewood Ranch close in a 3-1 season-opening loss.
No. 4 Venice
(9-10-1, No. 103 in FL, No. 32 in 7A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 Sarasota at 7 p.m. tonight
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30
Championship: Play at No. 2 Riverview or No. 3 North Port or host No. 6 Gulf Coast or No. 7 Lehigh on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Why the Indians can win: Venice has earned wins over Sarasota and North Port as well as a tie with Riverview this season, but Lakewood Ranch has been a thorn in the Indians’ side.
The Mustangs beat Venice by an aggregate of 13-1 across their two meetings this season.
The No. 1 seed: Lakewood Ranch (15-0-1, No. 12 in FL, No. 3 in 7A)
The Mustangs have been unbeatable this season, dominating their competition in every match except for a 0-0 tie with North Fort Myers (9-2-3) on Dec. 18.
One of the deepest teams in Southwest Florida, Lakewood Ranch boasts six players with at least five goals this season, including junior Carmen Lemus (15 goals in 12 matches) and senior Julia Magno (14 goals and nine assists in 15 matches).
DISTRICT 6A-12
Boys
No. 4 Charlotte
(12-6-1, No. 286 in FL, No. 58 in 6A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 Ida Baker at 7 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Fort Myers at 7 p.m. Monday, January 30
Championship: Play at No. 2 Riverdale or No. 3 Immokalee or host No. 6 Palmetto Ridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Why the Tarpons can win: Sophomore striker Deacon Powell gives Charlotte a chance any match he plays. Powell is fourth in the state and No. 1 in 6A with 30 goals in 18 matches this season — setting new Tarpons records each time he scores.
The No. 1 seed: Fort Myers (15-2-1, ranked No. 19 in FL and No. 7 in 6A)
Playing with a suffocating defense, the Green Wave has allowed 14 goals all season, including nine shutouts. Its two losses were 1-0 defeats — to Immokalee and Bishop Moore.
Fort Myers owns a 13-1 record since the start of December, led by three players — senior Ricardo Louis, junior Ervin Navarro and senior Michael Krzeminski — who have each scored at least 10 goals this season.
Girls
No. 2 Charlotte
(10-1-1, No. 202 in FL, No. 41 in 6A)
Quarterfinals: Bye
Semifinals: Host winner of No. 3 Riverdale vs. No. 6 Immokalee at 7 p.m. Friday
Championship: Play at No. 1 Fort Myers or host No. 4 Palmetto Ridge or No. 5 Ida Baker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Why the Tarpons can win: Charlotte owns the area’s best record as it has lost just once all season — 3-0 to Cape Coral on Jan. 17. However, Charlotte has played just two teams with winning records this season, including Imagine School (a 1-1 tie) and Cape Coral.
But that soft schedule might not matter in a district that has no clear-cut favorite.
The No. 1 seed: Fort Myers (6-5-2, No. 179 in FL, No. 34 in 6A)
The Lady Green Wave have one of the weakest records among No. 1 seeds in Southwest Florida soccer.
The struggles have been recent for Fort Myers, which went 1-4 in its final five matches of the regular season, including a 2-0 loss to Riverdale, a team seeded third in the district.
DISTRICT 2A-11
Girls
No. 4 Imagine
(7-3-1, No. 288 in FL, No. 30 in 2A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 Southwest Florida Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Out-of-Door Academy at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31
Championship: Play at No. 2 Evangelical Christian or No. 3 Canterbury at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Why the Sharks can win: Imagine has lost just three times this season behind a dynamic offense that includes four players with at least seven goals. Sophomore Addy Rattai (14 goals, five assists) and senior Faith Deacetis (11 goals, eight assists) have led the charge.
It should be easy enough to start against a Southwest Florida Christian team that has gone 1-15 this season.
The No. 1 seed: Out-of-Door Academy (9-4, No. 159 in FL, No. 12 in 2A)
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Thunder, who have scored five-plus goals in six of 13 matches, but have also allowed five-plus goals to three opponents — Lakewood Ranch, Braden River and Carrollwood Day.
District 5A-10
Boys
No. 4 Port Charlotte
(1-11, No. 449 in FL, No. 78 in 5A)
Quarterfinals: Host No. 5 Sebring at 7 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Braden River at 7 p.m., Saturday
Championship: Play at No. 2 Parrish Community or No. 3 Southeast at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1
Why the Pirates can win: Facing a tough district is a daunting task for a one-win Pirates team, but the good news for them is their first win of the season came over their first-round opponent a few days ago on Jan. 20.
There’s good reason for Port Charlotte to think it can advance at least as far as the semifinals, including senior Angel Moreno Camacho, who leads the team with 10 goals in 11 matches.
The No. 1 seed: Braden River (9-3-4, No. 113 in FL, No. 18 in 5A)
These Pirates might be even better than their record indicates. All three of their losses have come in one-or-two-score games and they’ve fared well in district play — beating No. 3 Southeast, 2-0, and tying No. 2 Parrish Community, 0-0.
Girls
No. 5 Port Charlotte
(1-11, No. 442 in FL, No. 73 in 5A)
Quarterfinals: Play at No. 5 Southeast at 7 p.m. tonight
Semifinals: Play at No. 1 Parrish Community at 7 p.m. Friday
Championship: Play at No. 2 Braden River or No. 3 Sebring at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
Why the Pirates can win: Port Charlotte hasn’t won since beating Cypress Lake, 3-1, to open the season way back on Nov. 7.
In the time since, the Lady Pirates have been outscored, 71-4. Making it past the first round would be a step in the right direction for Port Charlotte.
The No. 1 seed: Parrish Community (14-5, No. 72 in FL, No. 9 in 5A)
A good season has only gotten better for the Bulls, who have only lost to Lakewood Ranch since December started.
In their games against every other team, they’ve outscored their competition, 47-3. That success has carried over to district play, too, with the Bulls beating No. 2 Braden River, No. 3 Sebring and No. 5 Southeast in the regular season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.