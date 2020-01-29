There was plenty of firepower last season when Lemon Bay's Lauren Ragazzone led the area in goals by a decent margin with a school record of 30. But those offenses seem sort of pedestrian compared to this year's cluster of weapons.
Entering district tournaments, which begin today for the girls and Friday for the boys, there are five goal scorers with 24 goals or more. Four of those have already eclipsed the 30-goal mark.
Ragazzone remains the leader with 35, followed by North Port's Aleena Purvis with 33, Lemon Bay's Zoe Melo with 32, DeSoto County's Javier Barajas with 30 and Lemon Bay's Alex Carrabes with 24.
That uptick in scoring has led those programs to a combined 45-15-7 record on the year and has put them in primer position for a playoff run.
A large part of the success of those players this season has come from the ability for teammates to take pressure off of them.
Ragazzone has Melo, who has been nipping at her heels all season, Carrabes has Trayton White and Nicholas Zidanavicius and Purvis has freshman Sierra Spirk.
"They complement each other,” North Port coach Hans Duque said of his forward tandem earlier this year. “When (midfielder Emily Idoyaga) turns, she has options. We’re switching and overlapping and that drives any team crazy. That puts the defense in distress already and that’s how we break them down.”
For the area's highest scoring duo, amassing a combined 67 goals, Ragazzone and Melo enjoy the added competition.
They try not to pay attention to each other's numbers, but they have a mental tally going after each game. With both of them surpassing last year's school record of 30 two weeks ago against St. Stephens Episcopal, whoever finishes the year ahead get their place in history.
"We both think alike on the field. We know what we're gonna do and how we're gonna do it, which makes it easy," Melo said. "(The record) doesn't make us more selfish, we still pass it, but we know when one of us scores. We both know in our heads that it's happening."
Though the goals end up in the stat sheet and are the reason for many wins, it's the effect it has on the defenders that helps a lot of teams.
For the Lemon Bay boys, the pressure Carrabes puts on the opposing defense helps alleviate much of the stress for the Mantas' own back line.
"Not only are defenders more at ease, and are under less pressure, it allows everyone in the squad to play better," Lemon Bay midfielder Harley Rusher said. "We can transition better from the back through the midfield when we’re under less pressure and have a comfortable lead."
There is still a tight race for the area lead in goals and it could come down to which team makes it further in the next few weeks.
Last year it was one and done for many of the area soccer teams, but this year doesn't seem to fit that narrative. Five area teams have three or fewer losses on the year and all have a legitimate chance of taking the district.
Here is how the district tournaments shape up:
Girls
District 4A-8
The Lady Mantas (16-2) lead the way in their district, grabbing the No. 1 seed and a first round bye. The area's highest scoring team won't be in action until Tuesday when they will host the winner of No. 5 DeSoto County (3-12-2) and No. 4 Bayshore. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Bayshore tonight at 7 p.m.
District 6A-7
The Lady Indians (9-3-2) followed up a nearly perfect season with another strong case for the best area team after playing a daunting schedule. As the top seed, they will host the winner of No. 4 Sarasota and No. 5 Charlotte (6-10) on Monday. The Sailors and Tarpons kick off the tournament tonight at 7 p.m. at Sarasota.
North Port also received a first-round bye after a 10-2-2 season. They will host Braden River on Monday in the semifinals.
District 5A-11
Port Charlotte (8-6-1) earned the fourth seed in the tournament and will host Cypress Lake on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner would then travel to face top-seeded North Fort Myers.
Boys
District 6A-7
The Tarpons (13-2-5) enjoyed a turnaround this season, improving their 6-9-2 record to a 13-win season this year. They earned the No. 2 seed in their bracket and will host Braden River on Tuesday after a first-round bye.
No. 4 Venice (6-7-2) and No. 5 North Port (5-9-3) will square off on Friday at 7 p.m. with the Indians hosting. The winner faces top-seeded Sarasota on Tuesday.
District 4A-8
Lemon Bay made it further than any team in program history last year and look to continue to push the limits as the No. 3 seed. They host No. 6 Bayshore on Friday at 7 p.m. In the top part of the bracket, No. 4 DeSoto will host No. 5 Booker at 7 p.m. With wins, Lemon Bay would travel to No. 2 LaBelle and DeSoto would travel to top-seeded Mariner.
District 5A-11
Port Charlotte (4-14-2) hit an injury spell, but has now come on strong at the end of the year, beating Charlotte and tying Lemon Bay to close out the regular season. They travel to Ida Baker for the first round and would then travel to Cape Coral with a win.
