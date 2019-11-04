Local swimmers were crowned district champions in 20 different events over the weekend. Alongside that, two teams won district championships and one swimmer earned a regional title.
Here's a breakdown of the top finishers:
3A-District 8
Port Charlotte and Charlotte earned 12 individual district titles on Saturday and qualified 38 for regionals this week. In the team standings, Charlotte finished second in the girls and third in the boys. Port Charlotte finished third in the girls and second in the boys.
District champs: Girls 200 IM relay (PC), Kevin Janson-Dugan (100 free, PC), Daisy Marquardt (100 free, PC), Oscar Marquardt (50 free, 100 breast, PC), Bryanna Robinson (100 backstroke, PC), boys 400 freestyle relay (PC), James Rose (200 free, 100 backstroke, CHS), Grace Eaton (50 free, CHS), Lindsey Akins (1 meter dive, CHS), Gage McCauley (1 meter dive, CHS).
Second place: Boys 200 IM relay (PC), Janson Dugan (200 free), D.Marquardt (200 IM), Tanner Bloom (200 IM, PC), Caroline Aylward (50 free, PC), Robinson (100 butterfly), boys 200 medley relay (PC), Anthony Hensel (500 free), girls 400 freestyle relay (PC), boys and girls 200 freestyle relay (CHS), Eaton (100 breaststroke CHS), Karys Nelson (100 free, CHS).
Third place: Bloom (100 breaststroke), Aylward (100 free), Marah Shotwell (1 meter dive, PC), Elijah Dabney (1 meter dive, PC), Melody Stelmaszek (100 breastroke, PC), Nelson (50 free), boys 200 freestyle relay (CHS), girls 400 freestyle relay (CHS).
4A-District 6
Venice grabbed both the girls and boys district team titles after an impressive performance on Saturday. In total, the Indians earned eight individual district titles and qualified nearly everyone for regionals.
North Port finished sixth in the boys and seventh in the girls while qualifying seven for regionals.
District champs: Sarah Koenig (100 breaststroke), Amadeusz Knop (100 backstroke), Wesley Kephart (50 free, 100 butterfly), Cash Kruysman (1 meter dive), girls 200 freestyle relay, Harrison Newi (100 breast), girls 400 freestyle relay.
Second place: Girls and boys 200 medley relay, Michelle Whelton (200 freestyle, 500 free), Cole Firlie (200 freestyle), Koenig (200 IM), Ella Marlow (50 free), Ian Brann (50 free), boys 200 freestyle relay, Sarah Sensenbrenner (100 back), boys 400 freestyle relay, Michael Sickels (100 backstroke, NP).
Third place: Firlie (500 free), Knop (200 IM), Marlow (100 butterfly), Ashley Kephart (50 free, 100 free), Brann (100 backstroke), Lara Oktay (100 breast).
2A-Region 3
While other schools were competing for districts, Lemon Bay was gunning for a shot at the state meet. The Mantas crowned one region champion in Meghan Brown and are sending eight to Stuart. Brown qualified in both the 100 backstroke and 50 free.
Joining Brown at the state meet will be Becket Koss (200 IM, 100 free), Collin McCarty (diving), Thomas Scott (500 free) and the boys 200 freestyle relay.
See full results and regional qualifiers HERE.
