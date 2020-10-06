Volleyball’s frenzied, slap-dash regular season of Senior Nights on opening nights and playing anyone, anywhere at any time comes to an end this week.
For each team, district tournaments await against opponents most have yet to see. Such is the way after the FHSAA removed the requirement of a regular-season district schedule. In the wake of that decision, several schools studiously avoided their district rivals, opting for high-caliber opponents in the hope that a rugged slate would pay off in the playoffs.
The result? Lackluster records chocked full with promising results.
District tournaments begin on Tuesday with the top two teams advancing to regionals. That, too, is a coronavirus-influenced change from last season. Instead of region brackets being seeded via MaxPreps power rankings, the district tournament winners and runners-up will advance, with the champions playing host to runner-up teams from adjacent districts.
Here’s a look at where each area team stands. Records do not reflect Tuesday’s matches. It is also important to keep in mind tournament seedings do not reflect a given team’s strength.
CHARLOTTE
Record: 11-9
District: 6A-11
Season to date: The Tarpons are one of several teams that managed to squeeze in a full season’s worth of matches in the abbreviated time frame. Their season is defined by a seven-game stretch in which they went 6-1 with wins against Lakewood Ranch and LaBelle. The lone defeat in that span was a 3-1 setback at Port Charlotte. The Tarpons are powered by senior middle hitter Ashleigh Miller up front and jack-of-trades junior Kyra Jensen.
District outlook: Charlotte will enter the tournament as the district’s second-best team, carrying a No. 130 state-wide ranking on MaxPreps. The Tarpons, playing as the No. 5 seed, will open at Manatee on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Palmetto if they win. Venice likely awaits them in the championship match on Thursday.
DESOTO COUNTY
Record: 8-8
District: 4A-8
Season to date: The Bulldogs came into the season with just three seniors sprinkled through a very young roster. Returning long-time coach Dave Bremer, who had considerable past success in the Bulldogs' program, spent a majority of the season mixing and matching lineups. That tinkering paid off with the discovery of freshman Raegan Hancock, who has emerged as a potent middle hitter. Among the Bulldogs’ best wins this season is a victory against Ida Baker in the Gene Gorman tournament. Ida Baker is the top seed in Port Charlotte’s district tournament.
District outlook: The Bulldogs open against play on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Lemon Bay in a matchup of No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. DeSoto County defeated Lemon Bay in its season-opener and lost to LaBelle at the Gene Gorman. Despite being listed as the No. 5 seed, LaBelle is team to beat, with wins against DeSoto and Lemon Bay.
LEMON BAY
Record: 6-9
District: 4A-8
Season to date: The Mantas have gone 2-2 since participating in the Palmetto tournament against some tough competition. Sophomore Presley Engelauf has been a revelation, teaming up with freshman Taylor Orris to create a potent middle-hitting duo. Among their 9 losses are three against independent powerhouse Imagine School and one each against Lakewood Ranch and Charlotte. They also have lost matches to district foes DeSoto County and LaBelle.
District outlook: The Mantas open at DeSoto County on Tuesday (7 p.m.). Lemon Bay lost to the Bulldogs in their season-opener as well as district foe LaBelle. They close out the regular season this Thursday with another district opponent, Booker.
NORTH PORT
Record: 7-8
District: 7A-15
Season to date: The Bobcats have proven they can rise up on any given night and pull off the occasional stunner. North Port opened the Gene Gorman tournament by stunning host Charlotte. The Bobcats also own wins against Sarasota Christian and DeSoto. The Bobcats have lost to only one team ranked beneath them on MaxPreps. The Bobcats’ top players are spread across the floor with junior Haylee Rhoads as the primary force up front with support from sophomore Caitlyn St. Germain and junior Andreya Stellwag.
District outlook: It’s a four-team district so the Bobcats’ path to regionals is simple: Win at Riverview on Tuesday. Did we say simple? Riverview is the district’s top team, according to MaxPrep’s rankings and owns two wins each against Venice and Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Record: 5-14
District: 5A-11
Season to date: If ever a team epitomized the notion that record does not reflect talent, it’s the Pirates. Port Charlotte entered Tuesday’s match against Lakewood Ranch on a four-match losing streak. Those losses came against Westminster Christian (No. 5 in MaxPreps), Fort Myers (14), Riverdale (42) and Riverview (43). In fact, Riverview is the lowest-ranked of all the teams that have defeated Port Charlotte to date, but also happens to be one of the Pirates’ five victims as well. Port Charlotte will be a very difficult out with its imposing front line of Azyah Dailey, Laticia Nina and Alicia Kowalski and strong support from setter Laela Price.
District outlook: The Pirates have the No. 6 seed, but should be considered a co-favorite, along with Ida Baker. They will open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cypress Lake and advance to face Mariner on Wednesday with a win.
VENICE
Record: 12-11
District: 6A-11
Season to date: As expected, Venice is peaking at the right time as postseason approaches. Coach Brian Wheatley has spent the regular season pitting his team against the best competition in the state with the hope of finding enough players to step in and fill graduation losses. Venice has held its own against the slate with all but two losses coming against top-30 competition. Those other two defeats came at the hand of Riverview (No. 43), a team Venice has also defeated.
District outlook: Venice, ranked No. 40 on MaxPreps, is the heavy favorite in a grouping that features only one other school (Charlotte, 130) with a ranking under 229. Those two should meet in Thursday’s district final once Venice has dispatched Braden River on Tuesday and Sarasota on Wednesday.
