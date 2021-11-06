WAUCHULA – It began last spring, literally with one foot in front of another.
At the first spring practice under new head coach Sam Holland, DeSoto County not only learned his playbook one play at a time – they began with one step at a time.
And in the beginning, they even had trouble with that.
“Miles to go before I sleep,” Holland would say after those early practices.
Flash forward to Saturday afternoon at Wauchula, home of rival Hardee, as the Bulldogs met Wildcats in the 103rd renewal of the state’s longest, continuous series. Hardee led the series 62-35-5 and had won the previous five meetings.
No more.
Behind Lil Dreco Tompkins’ 42-yard, catch-and-run touchdown late in the fourth quarter, DeSoto County knocked off the Wildcats on their own field, 14-8, and brought the Hank Carlton Trophy back to Arcadia.
“For the rest of your lives, you can walk up and down Highway 17 proud as you can be,” Holland told the team in a post-game huddle. “I’ll tell you right now, even when you get older than me – and I was in the first grade with Moses – even when you get older than me, nobody will ever take this thing away from you.”
DeSoto County (6-3) struck first and last in this own, taking an 8-0 lead on their first possession. The drive started at the Hardee 24 after the Bulldogs blocked a Wildcats punt. Lane Fullerton’s 17-yard run moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 2 where Michael Russ ran it in. Tompkins ran for a two-point conversion.
Special teams would continue to come up big for the Bulldogs as they blocked a Hardee field goal attempt on the ensuing possession. If there was one missed opportunity, it came at the end of the half when DeSoto County drove to the Hardee 1, but failed to punch it in before time ran out.
Rivalries being what they are, that little sliver of hope was exploited by Hardee.
Russ lost a fumble on DeSoto County’s opening drive of the second half and the Bulldogs’ next possession ended in a disastrous botched punt snap that resulted in a safety.
Hardee took the ensuing free kick and marched 54 yards on 8 plays to score, but DeSoto County’s special teams came up big again, blocking the extra-point attempt to keep the game knotted at 8-8.
There it remained until the fourth quarter when DeSoto County took possession at its own 27 with 7:17 to play. Fullerton and Tompkins trotted onto the field with the offense determined to make up for three times in which they had killed Bulldogs drives via untimely fumbles. Fullerton managed to recover both of his, but Tompkins had lost one late in the third that Hardee nearly turned into go-ahead points.
“I had fumbled, so I was mad,” Tompkins said.
“Me and him both made a few mistakes and we both talked it out, talked to each other,” Fullerton said. “We told each other we needed to fix it. We told each other once we go back on the field, we’re going to fix it. Sure enough. Me and him.”
Not so fast – at the Hardee 29, Fullerton and Tompkins botched a handoff and the ball bounced free. Tompkins managed to cover it, but lost 13 yards in the process. Facing 3rd-and-16 at the Hardee 42, Fullerton rolled to his left and went right back to Tompkins on a wheel route. Tompkins hauled it in, sidestepped a Wildcat defender, and sprinted to the end zone for what would be the go-ahead score.
“I saw the ball coming and I had to take it home,” Tompkins said. “I saw (the defender) coming and I didn’t know what to do, so I made an inside move and I came back out and scored.”
Shon Galloway salted the game away with an interception on Hardee’s last possession and after the final kneel down, the visitors’ stands at Wildcat Stadium erupted in cheers and confetti as the Bulldogs – players and coaches – high-fived, bumped bellies and raced over to hug family members.
DeSoto County outgained Hardee (4-6) in total yards, 328-285. The Bulldogs gained 195 yards on the ground and 133 through the air. Jay Pelham led the way with 104 total yards.
After going 0-10 and not finishing the season a year ago, DeSoto County won twice as many games as it lost in 2021 and now has an important piece of hardware it can proudly display … for at least a year.
“We’re building something,” Galloway said. “We’re building a better program. We’re starting our streak right here in this stadium and we’re going to carry it on for a while.”
After the pictures had been taken and the field cleared, only Holland remained. As he walked off, he lauded the Hardee program and his own coaches and players for what had taken place and for what it means down the road.
“To go from where we were in that first practice – saying “one” and taking one step – to go from that to competing against a very good team?” Holland said. “For us to come in here and compete at a level at which Hardee is now speaks volumes to that coaching staff and to those players.”
Holland emphasized his point by pointing to the DeSoto assistants and the Bulldogs players, who were walking toward the team buses.
Though neither team will advance to the playoffs this season, Holland said a competitive rivalry will give both teams a leg up come playoff time in the future.
“You can’t emulate playoff mentality in practice,” he said. “You have to have a rivalry or something like that. To me, this is a dream come true because now I get to go into the first round of the playoffs with a Round 2 state of mind.
“Hopefully moving forward, we can give (Hardee) the same thing they give us, as far as that great competition at a playoff level. This rivalry is priceless.”
