Venice’s Keyon Sears scored two touchdowns in the state final and is back to lead the Indians receiving corps in 2022.

It might be hard to believe, but it’s not easy for every Venice High football player to stand out. 

Even after a state championship season, there are plenty of Indians players who have the talent, skill, and work ethic to contribute at the next level. 

There are some, like nationally ranked recruits Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II, who essentially have their pick of where to play. 

There are others, like incoming transfers Brooks Bentley, Fin Jones and Ryan Matulevich, who already have benefited from joining the Indians — each picking up Division-I offers in the past two months.

And then, there’s the rest. 

Several players at Venice have an offer to a small school, or none at all, despite proving they can compete with the best Florida has to offer on a weekly basis each fall. 

So, if you’re a college football recruiter looking for an under-the-radar addition, search no further. 

Here are the best under-recruited Indians heading into the 2022 season: 

KEYON SEARS 

Year: Senior

Position: Wide receiver 

Height: 5-feet 7-inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Age: 18 

GPA: TBD

40 time: 4.4 - 4.5 seconds

Bench: 275 pounds

Squat: 405 pounds

2021 stats: 15 receptions for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Nine kickoff returns for 24.6 yards per return. Eight punt returns for 15.6 yards per return. 

Best game: Two receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 8A state championship win over Apopka on Dec. 18, 2021. 

“Going into that game, everyone knew we had Omari (Hayes) and Jay (Platt). That was my way of saying, ‘I’m that third man, and don’t sleep on me.’”

Offer(s): University of the Cumberlands 

Why he wants to play college football: “I just love the game itself. I don’t let anyone take that from me.”

What’s held him back so far: “I’m not gonna lie, I’m kind of nervous (about offers). I know I have to be patient, but I’m nervous, because I’m short and it’s taking time for me to get offers. It took a long time for me to get my first offer.”

SAGE YOUTZY

Year: Senior 

Position: Safety

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 175 pounds

Age: 17

GPA: 4.0

40 time: 4.6 seconds

Bench: 325 pounds

Squat: 415 pounds

2021 stats: 42 tackles (30 solo), three interceptions (61 return yards), one pass defended in 12 games. 

Best game: His first varsity start — a 56-34 win at Miami Northwestern in the 2021 Kickoff Classic on Aug. 20. 

“I say that was my best game because it was my first and I had to prove myself and show the coaches what I can do.” 

Offer(s): Presbyterian College 

Why he wants to play college football: “I want to play in college because this is the sport that I’ve been (playing) my whole life. I live for this sport and without it I don’t know what I would be doing. I think I can play at the next level because I am willing to do whatever it takes to be great and good at my position.”

What has held him back so far: A broken hand forced Youtzy to miss the start of the ’21 season, and the then-junior played with a cast for several games.

“I have had a couple of colleges interested in me and talking to me. They are basically saying they want to see me perform this upcoming season against the hard schedule we have.”

RKISCH “KIKI” HYPPOLITE 

Year: Senior

Position: Wide receiver 

Height: 5-feet 8-inches


Weight: 155 pounds 

Age: 17

GPA: 4.0 

40-time: 4.56 laser time

Bench: 225 pounds

Squat: 400 pounds

2021 stats: Six receptions for 66 yards. 

Best game: Five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 spring game loss at Lakeland on May 19. 

“They told me going into the week that I was going to have to step up, and I knew it was my time to shine.” 

Offer(s): Kentucky Wesleyan College (offered this month). “That meant a lot to me. Just to be able to call my mom and tell her I got an offer, and her tell me how proud she is of me. I do this to make my family proud. I wanna take this to the next level.”

Why he wants to play college football: “I love all the ins and outs of football, no matter if it’s the good or the bad. I wanna support my family one day.”

What’s held him back so far: “I started a game last year against Gulf Coast, and I actually had like three catches and 50 yards, but I haven’t really gotten to touch the ball like that and show what I can do. People got to see a little bit of that in the spring game.

“Some people might look at me and think I’m small, but I play big-boy ball.”

MATTHEW PEAVLEY 

Year: Junior 

Position: Right guard

Height: 6-feet 1.5-inches

Weight: 285 pounds 

Age: 16

GPA: 4.1

Bench: 415 pounds

Squat: 500 pounds 

Best game: “I think it was freshman year against Riverview. I had a few pancakes and I didn’t let up any sacks or pressures, even though I was 14 at the time. I felt like I did pretty good. The adjustment to Pop Warner from varsity was hard, but it’s been getting easier every year.”

Offer(s): None

Why he wants to play college football: “I love football, and I don’t want to have to pay for school. I think I’m somewhat big enough, and strong enough. Any time I go up against a kid with offers in a game, he doesn’t really do anything against me.”

What’s held him back: “Last year, I was starting until Week 5 and then I tore my MCL, so I didn’t really get back in there until the end of the season.”

Indians with D-I offers

Damon Wilson II — Senior defensive end 

Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jackson State, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, USC, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia. 

Elliot Washington II — Senior cornerback/safety

Offers: Alabama, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Tennessee State, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia. 

Brooks Bentley — Senior quarterback 

Offers: UConn, Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, USF. 

Fin Jones — Senior tight end 

Offers: Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, USF

Ryan Matulevich — Sophomore wide receiver 

Offers: Arkansas State, Tennessee, Tennessee-Martin. 

Trenton Kintigh — Senior defensive tackle 

Offers: Eastern Illinois, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Lindenwood University, Ohio.

Jamarice Wilder — Sophomore running back 

Offer: USF

Names to know 

Asharri Charles — Freshman defensive back

Eli Jones — Sophomore defensive end

Anthony Miller — Freshman quarterback 

