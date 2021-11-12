VENICE — The tone was set early when Doral Academy scored on its first shot of the night and the Firebirds went on to defeat Venice, 4-1, in a girls soccer matchup Friday night.
Just two minutes into the game, Doral’s Arianna Guerra found herself all alone on the left side of the goal and slid a shot into the right corner of the net past a diving Venice goalkeeper Meadow Barry.
Moments later, Doral’s Rachel Brown found the net from the other side of the field to give the Firebirds a quick 2-0 lead.
The Indians cut the deficit in half midway through the first half as Brooke Judson’s free kick from just outside the penalty area glanced off the crossbar and over the goal line to give Venice some momentum. But a goal from Pietra Tordin before halftime put Doral in front by two.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Emma Salas collected the ball from a scramble in front of the Venice net and scored to make it 4-1, and the Firebirds defense kept the Indians from getting any good chances the rest of the way.
“You’re going to be disappointed any time you lose, but we’ve lost nine starters from our team last year,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “We’re young and we’re learning. We’re learning players and we’re learning as a group playing together.
“We saw some good stuff tonight, but that was a very fast and organized team. They’re a very good team, so we have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Doral coach Omar Persad gave much of the credit for his team’s success to Bolyard.
“Gary has an amazing program and I’ve learned a lot from him,” Persad said. “We’re in a transition and we’re doing well at this point, but we take a lot of our program from what he’s done. A lot of our success is from him. He’s an amazing coach and his kids are class.
“It’s nice to get out to a quick start, but you’re playing Venice. It doesn’t matter when you score or how many you have, Venice doesn’t stop. At any point in time, they can do what they’ve got to do.”
The Firebirds moved to 3-0 while the defending state champion Indians are still searching for their first victory at 0-1-1.
“It’s going to take us time,” Bolyard added. “We’ve had slow starts. I think we were 1-4 last year at the start of the season and look where we ended up. It’s the process and the grind just to get to where we are at the end of the season.”
