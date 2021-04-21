Area high school athletes won 32 individual district titles last weekend in track and field, along with a few team championships as well.
Both the boys and girls teams at Charlotte High and the boys team at Lemon Bay won their district while several other teams — the Venice boys and girls teams, the Port Charlotte girls and the Lemon Bay girls — each placed second.
Here’s how it breaks down:
District champions
The Tarpons boys dominated in the field events on their way to the top of the district. Michenel Mede (high jump), Matthew Beaulieu (pole vault), Brayan Augustin (long jump), Christian Pereira (triple jump), Brendan Chavarria (shot put and discus) and Cael Newton (javelin) all finished first in their individual events.
The Lady Tarpons, on the other hand, excelled on the track.
Hanna Martin (3200 meters) and Adriana Iorfida (300 hurdles) both placed first while Aleecia Collins finished second in both the 800 meter and1600 meter dashes and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams placed second as well.
Meanwhile in field events, Sidney Rootz took the title in the javelin throw.
The Lemon Bay boys, on the other hand, racked up points in long distance running while Matthew Hutcherson (first in pole vault, second in triple jump), Reece Willis (first in javelin, fourth in discus) and Riley Willis (first in high jump) added points in field events.
On the track, Thomas Blem finished first in the 1600 meter dash while Matthew Finck placed second while Sean Perry was second in the 3200 meter dash and Brennen Hedderman was third.
Other district title winners
North Port (9): Nicard Labossiere (Boys 800 meters), Teagen Sabo, Ruben Rodriguez, Cameron Turnberger, Labossiere (Boys 4x400 relay), Teage Elsey, Joseph Smith, Turnberger, Labossiere (Boys 4x800 relay), Kylah Buckle (Girls 200 and 400 meters), Brenda Smith, Ariana Rodriguez, Amber Turner and Buckle (Girls 4x400 relay), Autumn Cole (Girls pole vault), Wildyana St. Jean (Girls triple jump) and Jacqueline Thame (Girls discus).
Port Charlotte (5): Tyler Wadsworth (Boys 800 meters), Chandler Mault (Boys 1600 meters), Jacob Maslanka (Boys 300 hurdles) and Abby Leggett (Girls 100 hurdles, Girls triple jump).
Venice (3): Elliot Washington, Steffan Johnson, Keyon Sears and Jayshon Platt (Boys 4x100 relay), Charles Brantley (high jump), Juliana Courville (Girls 800 meters)
Lemon Bay girls (1): Lauren Ragazzone (High jump).
Going to regionals and beyond
Each area team will be sending athletes to compete in this weekend’s regional tournaments — to be hosted at Lakeland (Venice and North Port), Wesley Chapel (Lemon Bay and DeSoto County) and Punta Gorda (Charlotte and Port Charlotte).
The top four individuals in each event at the district tournament advanced to regionals, and the top four in regionals will move on to the state tournament at the University of North Florida on May 7-8.
