Dream realized: Former Tarpon Thomas-Oliver III drafted by Panthers

As picks began to dwindle in Saturday's NFL Draft, the anticipation began to grow for former Charlotte High standout Stan Thomas-Oliver III.
He didn't care what round he went in, it just mattered that he saw his name up on the screen, giving him the chance to prove himself to an NFL squad.
With the 7th pick of the seventh round, No. 221 overall, the Carolina Panthers took a late-round flyer on the receiver-turned-corner, unleashing a wave of emotion from Thomas-Oliver III.
"The best moment of my life," Thomas-Oliver III told the Sun. "When I got the call from coach Rhule and he said he was gonna make me their next pick, I just broke down into tear, hugging my family members. There was a lot of screaming, a lot of joy."
Becomes 10th Panther in FIU history selected in #NFLDraft #PawsUp 🐾 | #PantherPride https://t.co/MBjyiufmEa— FIU Football (@FIUFootball) April 25, 2020
Hey, @Panthers fans! Listen to @FIUCoachDavis talk about your newest #NFLDraft pick @__Alcatraz21! #PawsUp 🐾| #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/aFyrPzWeKe— FIU Football (@FIUFootball) April 25, 2020
Thomas-Oliver III was one of two area players up for the draft, but was the only one drafted. Former Port Charlotte offensive lineman Shaq Williams was yet to be signed by a team.
The Panthers had regular contact with Thomas-Oliver III leading up to the draft. Once they made their selection, a busy day ensued. Thomas-Oliver III the got calls from assistant coaches and did multiple interviews with members of the media.
He also said a handful of veterans have already reached out to welcome him to the team.
"Besides the Jets, the Panthers were won of the other teams that I had a lot of contact with," he said. "Day 3 was a long day, but everything fell into place. I didn't care about what round I went. Didn't care about the starting pay. The only thing I was really looking for was an opportunity."
ESPN's draft analyst Louis Riddick loved the pick as the Panthers made all defensive selections.
"Defensive back play is something in the NFL that you have to have plenty of people who have good athletic ability," Riddick said on the broadcast. "That's what they're getting with a guy who can drive on the football and make plays at the catch point aggressively."
Thomas-Oliver III was a standout receiver at both North Port and Charlotte high schools, catching 59 balls for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.
At FIU, Thomas-Oliver III was an all-conference receiver as a freshman, but made the switch to defensive back as a junior after fooling around at practice one day not knowing FIU coach Butch Jones was watching.
He was second-team All-Conference USA as a senior after recording eight passes defensed, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and 4.0 tackles for loss.
"He said 'If that's what's gonna make me a good player and that's gonna help the team, I'm all in,'" Jones said in a video posted by the school on Twtter.
"In the bowl games and the last few weeks of the season you saw that he was gonna be really good. He's got the height, he's got the length ... he's one of the best gunners on punts and kickoffs. He flies down the field."
Carolina finished next to last in scoring defense, allowing 29.4 points per game. Thomas-Oliver III is ready to come in and make a difference any way he can. More so, he's relieved the grueling draft process is finished.
"I can't wait to get to work with the Panthers organization," Thomas Oliver III said. "This was one of the most stressful times in my life. I'm happy it's over. It's a great feeling. Definitely a moment I'll never forget."
