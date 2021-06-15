Kevn Dubrule could barely hold back the tears as he sat in front of a TV on the campus at West Point watching Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas ground into a double play to send the Mississippi State baseball team to the College World Series.
The current Army shortstop and former Venice High player couldn’t wait to talk about it with his older brother, Scotty, the starting second baseman for the Bulldogs.
“The one thing we really said to each other was, ‘This is something we’ve been talking about and kinda simulating in our minds since the day we started playing ball together,’” Kevin Dubrule said after watching Mississippi State hold on for an 11-7 victory to win the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.
“We would take ground ball practice together and pretend that if we turned this double play that we were going to Omaha.”
Both Scotty and Kevin won state championships as middle infielders and captains for the Indians and both went on to play at Division-I universities, but neither has come closer to the College World Series than an NCAA Regional — until this past week.
After starting all but three games over four years at Jacksonville — making an NCAA Regional once — Scotty Dubrule thought his career might be over when the coronavirus canceled the 2020 season.
Then, the NCAA awarded affected players an extra year of eligibility and Dubrule made the most of the opportunity.
“Leaving Jacksonville was kind of tough, but finding my next home here at Mississippi State wasn’t,” he said. “(The season getting canceled) was a blessing in disguise for me, baseball-wise. I get to see two sides of collegiate baseball. I’ve had the smaller school feel and the SEC feel. It’s been a blessing.
“They said there would be an opportunity when I came here, but nothing is ever given at a school like this. I had to earn my spot.”
Dubrule, who now has the fourth-most career hits among active NCAA players, has started 54 of 61 games for the Bulldogs this year. He bounced around the lineup, but lately has settled into the No. 6 spot — as he’s hit .284 with 37 runs, 24 RBI and 29 walks to 25 strikeouts.
In that time, Dubrule has helped the Bulldogs win 45 games — with his parents, who rented a home near campus, in the stands for nearly every one — including three straight in the NCAA Starkville Regional against Samford, VCU and Campbell.
Mississippi State also hosted the Super Regional best-of-three series against Notre Dame — but it didn’t go as smoothly.
After winning a back-and-forth 9-8 game to open the series, the Bulldogs were blown out, 9-1, on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all game on Monday night.
“Time went slow up until the game, that’s for sure,” Dubrule said. “I definitely felt a little bit of stress, but I turned it into focus. I was like, ‘There’s no reason to be nervous. I’ve played a lot of baseball. This game is really no different from any other baseball game other than the fact that it could be my last game. But I figured what’s it gonna help being nervous?
“I turn that into focus and try to slow everything down.”
The senior second basemen went 2-for-4 including an RBI single that gave the Bulldogs’ their final run of the game before celebrating his first trip to play in the College World Series.
Dubrule and Mississippi State will try to escape one more round of play —against Texas, Tennessee and Virginia — beginning with a game against the Longhorns on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. If they survive that, it’s onto the CWS Finals beginning June 28.
“Watching somebody I look up to, like my older brother, have to potentially say goodbye to something like baseball is something I don’t want to go through,” Kevin Dubrule said. “So I’m hoping and praying he continues on.
“I stayed up to watch the dog pile and all of that. I was definitely choking back some tears because I know how much it means to him.”
