Former Venice High star and current Mississippi State second baseman Scotty Dubrule is one step away from the College World Series finals, which begin on June 28.
The seventh-ranked Bulldogs faced off against No. 2 Texas on Friday night for a spot in the finals. The game ended after press time.
Mississippi State, making its third straight CWS appearance, has never won a College World Series in its 11 previous trips to Omaha.
Dubrule, who usually bats sixth, is a less likely participant than most, after starting all but three games over four years at Jacksonville — making an NCAA Regional once — he thought his career might be over when the coronavirus canceled the 2020 season. But the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility and he transferred to Starkville.
Dubrule, who now has the fourth-most career hits among active NCAA players, has been a regular starter for the Bulldogs this year.
After advancing through the Starkville Regionals and the Super Regional series against Notre Dame, he played a key role in helping Mississippi State win the first two games on the College World Series.
Last Sunday the Bulldogs knocked off Texas 2-1. Dubrule had a walk and an RBI in the game. He drove in one of the Bulldogs’ two runs with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Then on Tuesday, Mississippi State rallied in the eighth to score a 6-5 decision over Virginia. Dubrule, hitting .283 on the season, went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks.
In the eighth, Dubrule lead off with a walk and scored one out later on Kellum Clark’s home run. The Bulldogs batted around in the inning and Dubrule’s two-out single to left drove in Tanner Leggett.
All of which set up the showdown with the Longhorns on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.