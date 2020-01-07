Katie Klein scored 14 of her game-high 27 points in a decisive third quarter as the Imagine School girls basketball team overcame a sluggish first half for a 52-46 victory over Venice in a non-district contest on Tuesday night.
Klein, who struggled like the rest of her team in the first half, was able to turn the corner after the break, outscoring Venice 22-10 in the third and holding on the rest of the way — not letting the Indians get within five.
Klein had told her coach Kevin Andrade at halftime that she didn’t feel as if her game was there.
“I told him I couldn’t get into my rhythm. He told me not to think about it, that it will come to me,” Klein said. “I was able to flip the switch. We were able to do that and thankfully it came on.”
That rhythm was nowhere to be found in the first half as Venice led by as much as seven and led 20-16 at the half, limiting Imagine to three field goals.
“I don’t think we were ready for the height of Venice. With their bigs down low it was an adjustment,” Andrade said. “We basically have five guards, but they settled down and played a little better.”
Isabella Faulkner hit a pair of threes early in the third to set the tone for Imagine as Klein ran wild, hitting a pair of three-point plays and a third shot from behind the arc as the Sharks took the lead and pulled away.
When the Sharks didn’t hit their shots, they at least got to the free throw line and put Kiley Poole and Sadie Kluner — Venice’s two best players — into foul trouble.
Imagine took 24 free throws in the game to Venice’s seven, showing the Sharks, a 3A school, weren’t about to be pushed around by a 7A team like Venice, even if they dressed just seven players.
Arianna Andrade added 15 points as Imagine (8-5) won its third straight. Venice saw its two-game win streak end.
Poole led Venice (5-8) with 16 points, but fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, thwarting any hopes of a comeback. Kluner added 12.
Venice coach Jeremy Martin said his team played tough the whole way, but it seemed all the breaks went Imagine’s way.
“Imagine is a team of stars,” he said. “We came here and battled and are getting better every day. The free-throw line killed us and losing Poole was tough because we’re not very deep. It hurts because that would have been a big win for our program.”
