The Venice Lady Indians softball team entered Friday night’s game against Manatee looking to avenge their only loss of the season so far — a 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes that coach Steve Constantino called “strictly a mental loss.”
Unfortunately for Constantino’s squad, the second meeting between two of the area’s strongest programs unfolded nearly the same way. Venice saw an early lead evaporate quickly due to a series of mistakes and went on to fall 7-5 to the Hurricanes at Venice High School.
Kayleigh Roper’s strong start to the season continued when she belted a two-run homer that landed in the Intracoastal Waterway — against a strong wind blowing in from center — in the bottom of the first. Soon after, the wheels came off for Venice when Manatee capitalized on some hits and a pair of errors to score four runs in the top of the third.
“There were a lot of hits on the board and most of those normally wouldn’t be hits against us,” Constantino said. “Not a lot of those runs were earned, either.”
Bri O’Connell’s RBI single made it a one-run game in the bottom of the third. Venice managed to load the bases later in the inning, only to see a potential scoring opportunity go up in smoke when two runners were caught on third base in the same play.
Roper knotted the game up at 5-5 with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth. After Manatee scored a run each in the fifth and sixth, the Indians had another bases-loaded opportunity go away when the wind turned what would have normally been a line drive shot by Tatum McGrath into an easy fly out to center.
“This just wasn’t a good game for us — not in any way, shape or form,” Constantino said. “We didn’t pitch well, hit well or field well. We had four different bunt opportunities that would have put runners in scoring position that we actually popped out on. Then we had that baserunning mess with the bases loaded. That’s just the night in a nutshell.”
Roper finished 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Bri Weimer collected three of Venice’s hits, all on singles. Manatee sophomore Jaymie Prondine had three doubles and scored three runs for the Hurricanes.Venice fell to 6-2 on the season. They play three games next week, including a game Monday night at rival Sarasota.
“It’s good that this is early,” Constantino said. “We’ve got three tough games and hopefully we can get things cleaned up. It’s a long season and you’re not going to win them all ... but you don’t want to lose like this and beat yourself.”
