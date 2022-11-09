VENICE — Amadeusz Knop hasn’t had what many would consider to be a typical high school experience.
Years of sacrifice and dedication are paying off for the Venice High senior, who has maintained a 5.1 weighted GPA, but still hasn’t been to a high school football game.
This past weekend, Knop won a pair of gold medals at the Class 4A state swimming championships in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke while helping the Venice boys team finish sixth overall.
Wednesday afternoon at the Venice High gymnasium, he locked in his future in the sport, signing a National Letter of Intent to swim for the University of Florida.
Alongside Knop on early National Signing Day were six other Indians athletes who committed to compete at the collegiate level in baseball, softball, lacrosse and track.
“I want to be the person who I’m capable of being, and I want to achieve as much as I’m able to achieve,” Knop said. “It probably came from my parents, always telling me to be the best that I could be since I was young.”
Here’s what a typical school day looks like for Knop:
-There’s no sleeping in when the alarm rings at 4:30 a.m. Morning swim practice runs from 5:10-6:40 a.m. Then, he has just under an hour until school begins at Venice High at 7:30 a.m.
-During his seven-hour school day, Knop tries to sneak moments to focus on his homework with the hope of freeing up more time. When classes are over, Knop heads to afternoon swim practice, which runs from 3-5:30 p.m. or sometimes 6 p.m.
-By the time Knop gets home, he has just enough time to eat, finish homework and unwind. Bedtime arrives at 8 p.m. and then it’s time to do it all over again.
“He’s been such a good boy,” said his mother, Ela Knop. “He’s the easiest child. If I could, I would have 10 kids like him. I never had problems with him. Just joy."
Knop’s steady drive — and back-to-back appearances at states in his first two years at Venice — caught the attention of Gators recruiters early on.
“Florida showed interest in me the day of recruiting starting after my sophomore year summer,” Knop said. “So, I’ve been talking to them ever since. I’ve just thought of them as such a great university.”
Knop chose Florida over schools such as Harvard, Michigan and Indiana due to the school’s prestige and its Olympic ties.
Since he first started swimming over a decade ago, Knop has been talking about being an Olympian.
In the summer of 2021, he competed in the first wave of the U.S. Olympic Trials. Though he didn't advance past that round of competition, he hasn't been deterred.
Now, he’ll train under Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who is also head coach for the U.S. Olympic Mens Swim Team.
“It’s definitely a big plus having such a great coaching staff there,” Knop said of signing with Florida. “I mean, them having the coach for the mens Olympic team is phenomenal.
“Them having like 12 Olympians there makes it a stellar environment.”
Five of the 54 athletes on this year’s U.S. national mens swim team are current Gators, including Trey Freeman, Brennan Gravley, Jake Mitchell, Keiran Smith and Kevin Vargas.
That’s not to mention some of the team’s most famous alumni like Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte.
“It’s definitely an elite place,” Venice swim coach Jana Minorini said, adding that she has never had an Indian swim for the Gators. “It’s considered top in the nation. It’s also tough to get in to for academics also. It’s showing that his academic excellence is matching his athletic excellence.
“He’s showed that he’s a phenomenal swimmer who has versatility between events. He won state with us in two events, but that’s not even what he was recruited for, so it shows he has much to offer that school.”
Knop was recruited to Florida for the mid-distance freestyle and the 400 individual medley.
With state championships won and a commitment signed, the ever-busy Knop will have more free time than he’s used to in the coming months.
He hopes to spend more time with his friends doing things he enjoys, such as visiting the beach or staying active. He and a friend recently purchased mini-bikes and spend time fixing the engines.
There might even be time for some of the "normal" aspects of high school life.
“I definitely have to keep up with my grades, but I’m going to enjoy high school a lot more,” Knop said. “I’m gonna hang out and do more school activities than I did previously. I wanna get to a football game.”
Here's a breakdown on the rest of the signees at Venice High:
Peter Liakakos, Erskine Baseball
A right-handed pitcher who appeared in relief for Venice last season, Liakakos sports a high-80s fastball and a wipeout slider that he'll bring with him to Due West, South Carolina.
"Erskine is very lucky to have him there," Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner said during his speech about Liakakos. "He's going to dominate there. He's a player we're really excited about at Venice High School, and he's gonna take that to the next level."
Jeremiah Pachota, Daytona State Baseball
A middle infielder who spent much of last season at second base for Venice, Pachota will bring contact-hitting and a steady glove to the East coast of Florida next year.
"Jeremiah is one of those guys who will do anything he will ask you to do," Faulkner said. "He's a middle infielder, and he's really good at that. But he'll also play outfield, and he's done some catching for us. He's a leader for us."
Hunter Possehl, FGCU Baseball
The 6-foot-5 Possehl has been a versatile player for Venice, performing well on the mound as a left-handed pitcher, on defense at first base and at the plate.
"Hunter is the kind of guy who, if you keep watching, when his college career is over, next thing you know he's playing professionally," Faulkner said. "Then, who knows, you may see him on TV one day. He's a strong character fella. He is out at Challenger Baseball. He's out at Special Olympic Softball. He's giving his time to the needy."
Sophia Santagata, Akron Women's Lacrosse
The best lacrosse player in the five-year history of the girls team at Venice High, Santagata has averaged 5.1 goals per game over 21 career games.
"Sophia is our first Division-I signee here at Venice High School in this program," Venice assistant lacrosse coach Joe Deciantis said. "She will graduate with a 4.3 GPA and attend the University of Akron to study business."
Bailee Riggins, Daytona State Softball
A first baseman, designated hitter and relief pitcher for Venice, Riggins has been one of the most improved Lady Indians over the past few years.
"There's never been a kid who's gonna work like Bailee," Venice softball coach Steve Constantino said. "Kids hit their stride in sports when they hit their stride. This kid came in, became a gym rat, and has worked hard to become strong. Her best days in softball are from here on."
Leah Bartlett, Embry-Riddle Women's Track
Along with being a standout middle hitter for the Venice volleyball team, Bartlett has excelled on the track. A four-year varsity runner, Bartlett first qualified for states in the 4x400 relay as a sophomore before turning in another strong season last year.
"Not only is Leah a track athlete, but she plays volleyball, she's on the weightlifting team, she's an IB student and she's also in the National Honors Society," Venice track coach Rebecca Delaney said.
