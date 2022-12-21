VENICE — The most highly recruited player in the history of Venice High football handled the process on his own terms, down to the final seconds.
Following two years of conversations, official visits and distilling his decision down to a math equation, five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson II took center stage at Venice High on Wednesday afternoon. He took a seat behind a trio of hats from Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.
With ESPN cameras rolling, he donned the Bulldogs hat and made his commitment to the University of Georgia official.
“I would say it’s a sense of relief,” he said shortly after making his announcement. “These past three years have been a lot. Talking to all these coaches and reporters and everything combined and also playing football and having school, it’s been a lot.
“But these past couple days has been a relief, knowing it’s coming to an end. Now it’s time for the next chapter of my life, which is college football and the University of Georgia.”
Making the decision
With the help of his parents, Michelle and Damon Wilson, he came up with a list of eight questions to ask when each university came calling.
Each question was assigned a point-based ranking and once Wilson II tallied all his answers, Georgia “had way too many” points for him to ignore.
Foremost on the list of questions was how dependable the coaching would be, and the history of team success — both at winning championships and at developing players.
“What you want to do is take the emotion out of decisions like this,” said the elder Wilson, who had experience with the recruiting process when his older son, Omari Phillips, was recruited by Power-5 teams in 2011. “(The list of questions) was just designed for him to process it. We had eight bullet points that should be important when going to school. Coaching staff, position, living, teammates. A bunch of different stuff like that.
“There were some (schools) that he couldn’t answer the questions. That’s why we went back to a couple of schools.”
When it was all said and done, Wilson II took 11 visits: one to Florida State, two to the University of Miami, two to Alabama, three to Ohio State and three to Georgia.
Though he included a Crimson Tide hat for his reveal, the race for his services truly came down to the wire between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs.
With time running out, coaches from Georgia and Ohio State made in-home visits to Wilson II just two weeks before signing day on consecutive days.
“It was an every day flip,” Wilson II said. “I thought I was going to go to Ohio State for the longest until (Georgia) did the home visit and I was able to see how I fit into their scheme. I really liked that. They’re probably gonna be competing for a National Championship, so I also like that. I see they’re progressing the right way.”
A 10-year plan
Even though he didn’t broadcast it on social media or in interviews with reporters, the plan was always for Wilson II to compete at the highest level of college football.
Idolizing former Indians gridiron legends before him, it wasn’t far-fetched for Wilson II to dream of one day playing college football and making it to the NFL.
It also didn’t hurt that his father, a former college football player at East Carolina University, has spent his post-football life as a coach and the owner of Nomad’s Elite Sports Performance in Venice.
“People don’t understand that he looks at this as close as a professional does,” said Wilson, who didn’t miss one of his son’s football practices. “He’s been blessed to have Forrest Lamp, Jaivon Heiligh, Tyrone Barber, Hayden Wolff, Wes Wolff and Trey Burton in his life. He’s had some good people to look at.
“He took a little bit of a different route, which I now kind of understand with his personality. He didn’t want everyone to know everything.”
Sensing that his son might have the potential to make good on his plan from a young age, Wilson gave up his Miami Hurricane and Alabama Crimson Tide fandom in an effort to avoid influencing allegiances.
That meant all pictures, T-shirts and any other sort of Miami or Alabama memorabilia in the Wilson home was put away for good several years ago, and rooting interests when watching games were tamped down, too.
That decision proved to be monumental for the landscape of college football, as Wilson II — ranked the No. 13 overall prospect in the class of ’23 by 247Sports — considered both Miami and Alabama for some time.
“I’m his dad,” Wilson said. “He would have went to the school I liked to make me happy. But when he hits adversity, what is he gonna do? Is he gonna call me and say, ‘This is the school that you wanted.’
“You’re not putting that on me. We’re looking at 10- or 12-year plans. A lot of people think this just happened. We’ve been getting ready for this for 10, 12 years.”
It didn’t take long for many to see what was so special about Wilson II.
A legendary Indians career
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is a unique player on any football field, with exceptional athleticism, length and explosiveness along with a relentless motor.
A no-doubt starter by his sophomore season, Wilson II finished his Indians career with 269 tackles and 31 sacks. His junior season will be hard to top for future Indians defensive linemen.
Wilson II recorded a program-record 15 sacks while also leading Venice to the third state championship in school history.
He made his mark in that state championship game, too, tipping a pass to himself for a pick-six that helped the Indians pull away from Apopka in a 35-7 win.
By the time Wilson II entered his senior season this fall, each opponent’s offense had him circled for its game plan. When he wasn’t double-teamed by offensive linemen, he wreaked havoc on opposing ball-carriers.
The senior finished with this season 94 tackles (10 for loss) with 10 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, but he was most valuable in the attention he absorbed while allowing his teammates to shine.
“As a D-lineman, and as a defensive player, it’s Damon,” Venice coach John Peacock said earlier this season when discussing the best players in the history of Venice High football. “Damon changes the game. You have to adjust everything to him because one guy is not going to block him.
“He changes team’s entire game plans, and if they don’t, he’s gonna wreck them. The factor of teams needing to adjust their schemes for Damon is what separates him from the rest.”
The next chapter
Wilson II isn’t done dreaming when it comes to football.
After winning a state championship, achieving the lofty status of a five-star ranking and signing with one of the best football programs in the nation, some experts are already projecting Wilson II to have a chance at making the NFL.
“One of the best pure pass rushers in the class of 2023,” reads the 247Sports scouting report on Wilson II. “Can not only win with his initial burst, but is also skilled at chopping, dipping and ripping his way around the corner. ...
“Has what it takes to emerge as an impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Might not be the longest cat, but testing profile (4.5 in the short shuttle to go along with a broad jump over 10 feet) and high success rate when it comes to getting home likely to have NFL talent evaluators buzzing one day.”
Wilson II said his hopes of making it to the NFL played factored more heavily than any potential value in the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules.
“Not much. I wouldn’t say any, because at the end of the day the goal is to go to the NFL,” Wilson II said of NIL’s impact on his decision. “So, it’s whatever team is going to get you where you want to go. The money you touch in the NFL is not even close to what you can touch in college, so that’s not a real big factor to me.”
Though Wilson II played his last game as an Indian this past Saturday, he’s not wasting any time getting ready for his next season. After graduating early from Venice, the outgoing senior will play one last high school football game — representing the East team in the 2023 All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 in San Antonio, Texas.
Two days later, the former Indian will become a Bulldog with thousands of new supporters.
“The first thing I have to do is get on campus and start my classes,” he said. “I just have to adjust to the college lifestyle and figure out how I’m gonna get through it.”
Here’s a breakdown on the other three Indians who signed Wednesday:
Elliot Washington II, Penn State
One of the most explosive and athletic players in Venice High history, it was apparent from the very beginning that Washington II was special.
The son of a former University of Alabama basketball player and the current head coach for the IMG Academy Blue team, Washington II was gifted with a 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame and the athleticism to play cornerback, safety, return kicks and even play some offense.
After earning a starting spot at safety as a freshman in 2019, Washington II wound up playing in the most varsity games of any Indian ever – starting 50 of his 56 games played over four seasons.
Washington II earned 28 Division-I offers, including several big-time programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and others. After committing to Alabama this past February, Washington II flipped to Penn State by July.
“Going to Penn State and seeing the facilities there was the best,” he told the Venice Gondolier in August. “As soon as I walked in the door, it felt like I was at home. I wanted to solidify my decision and get rid of the distractions around recruiting so I can focus on this season. Now, I’m ready.”
Washington II finishes his Venice career with 196 tackles, 11 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Opponents hardly tested him as a senior, but he still came up with four interceptions, four pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries, including an interception and a fumble recovery in the Class 4S state championship.
The do-it-all four-year starter was also needed on offense at times this season, rushing four times for 70 yards and catching four passes for 72 yards. As a kickoff returner, Washington II scored four touchdowns, including three in one game against Riverdale in the regional quarterfinals.
Fin Jones, Florida Atlantic
Jones spent the first three years of high school at Cardinal Mooney, but didn’t have a reception to show for it.
After making the switch from defensive end to tight end, Jones’s junior season was essentially lost to injury. Transitioning to Venice wasn’t an easy ask for Jones, who not only had to learn the tight end position, but also learn a complex, up-tempo offense.
Jones finished the season with 12 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns, along with tough blocking for an explosive Venice run game. One of his biggest moments came in the 4S state semifinal against Buchholz, snatching a 31-yard pass from Brooks Bentley on 3rd-and-11 to keep Venice’s game-clinching drive alive.
Ryan Browne, Purdue
The quarterback of Venice’s 2021 state championship team, Browne went back to work this past fall when he didn’t receive the Power-5 offer he coveted.
The starting quarterback for Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, Browne was the team’s offensive MVP, accounting for 31 total touchdowns with just three interceptions, leading the team to an 8-1 season.
Browne picked up some Power-5 interest throughout the fall before committing to Purdue in early October.
Browne’s senior season was one of the best in Venice history. Along with winning a state championship, he finished with the fourth-most passing yards in a season (2,636 yards) and the second-most passing touchdowns (31) in Indians history.
