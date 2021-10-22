Standing out isn’t too difficult for the top prospects in high school football, but the process can be like finding a needle in a haystack for others.
Some local stars, like Elliot Washington and Damon Wilson II of Venice, along with Alex Perry of Port Charlotte, have already earned multiple Division-I offers.
However, offers for everyone else — regardless of the level — have been hard to come by.
“I think that some of these kids can play at the next level,” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said of his players, who have received no official collegiate offers. “I’ve sent all these coaches HUDL film, Twitter addresses and academic information. We signed the kids up for a free recruiting service, too.
“I have no idea why they’re not picking up any offers.”
It’s not just the Tarpons who have struggled to receive attention from collegiate coaching staffs.
Players at North Port, DeSoto County, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte have received a handful of offers combined.
There are several obstacles in the way for the average or even above average player.
First, a player must have the appropriate god-given dimensions to play a particular position.
Typically, an offensive lineman at the next level is around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and a linebacker is about 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, according to area coaches.
“A lot of times there’s not much you can do to overcome physical limitations,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “But sometimes your film or how you play in games can help you stand out.
“(Former Venice High running back) Dri Archer was 5-foot-5, but his speed got him noticed at the next level (with Kent State and the Pittsburgh Steelers).”
Along with size and strength, players must also meet the academic requirements to get into school, and have positive recommendations from coaches as to their character, as well.
Then, that player also needs to put it all together on the field and market themselves on social media — reaching out to as many coaches as possible.
“You really want to see the kid in person,” USF tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Xavier Dye said. “You want to see their demeanor, how they carry themselves. If you go to the school you might want to ask a counselor or even a custodian, someone who is around them every day, ‘Hey how is so-and-so?’ They’ll tell you a lot.
“Seeing kids live helps, but sometimes you can’t. Video helps, and we get tons of videos and Tweets sent to us.”
It can be hard to stand out among the crowd, but there are some area athletes performing at a level that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Here’s some of the top standouts who deserve more recognition:
Venice
Desavion Cassaway - A three-year starter for one of the best defenses in the state each year, Cassaway provides emotional fire on the field and is one of the team’s hardest hitters.
Through seven games this year, the senior outside linebacker has 46 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Logan Ballard - One of the Indians’ most dangerous playmakers on defense, Ballard has eight interceptions and a school-record six pick-6s despite starting for not even two full seasons.
The senior middle linebacker has 52 tackles (1 for loss), a sack, a quarterback hurry and three interceptions through seven games this season.
Martin Ramos - Another talented middle linebacker, Ramos has been at the heart of the Venice defense for three full seasons.
This year he’s the team’s leading tackler with 59 (1 for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery through seven games played.
Riley Cleary - The 6-foot-5, 250-pound left tackle originally played on the defensive line for Venice before switching over to offense halfway through his junior season.
Ever since, he’s been a mainstay on the left side of the line — protecting Ryan Browne’s blind side as the team has stayed undefeated and averaged 42 points per game.
Ryan Browne - The 6-foot-5, 212 pound quarterback has been a true dual-threat weapon for Venice in an undefeated start. Through seven games, the senior has completed 88-of-148 passes for 1,411 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 297 rushing yards and two rushing scores.
Austin Bray - A senior move-in from Illinois, the tight end missed the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. This year, he’s been an impact player in both the blocking and passing game for the Indians — with 14 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Jayshon Platt - A dangerous weapon for Venice for three straight years, Platt can score as a receiver and a returner, and has also played some cornerback this season.
Through six games, the versatile athlete has 25 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns along with five tackles on defense.
Keyon Sears - Despite not having a big frame, the 5-foot-6 receiver makes up for it with his blazing speed -- with the ability to pull away from an entire defense, like he did for a 99-yard touchdown against Lakeland as a sophomore.
This season, Sears has eight receptions for 171 yards and two scores.
Trenton Kintigh - A two-year starter at defensive tackle, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound junior has been one of the reasons why Venice's defensive line has been so dominant. Through seven games, Kintigh has 44 tackles (6 for loss) along with 4.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry.
Myles Weston - A versatile athlete, Weston has been a receiver, a kick returner and has now made the transition to cornerback for his senior season. Through six games he has 18 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup.
Lemon Bay
Everett Baker - The 6-foot-3, 265 pound Baker has been a key part of Lemon Bay’s turnaround over the past three years. A mainstay on the offensive line, Baker has helped block for what’s become an unstoppable rushing attack for the undefeated Mantas this season.
Aaron Pasick - The senior receiver has been a jack-of-all trades on offense for Lemon Bay — returning kicks, carrying the ball and receiving it — to the tune of over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns through a 6-0 start.
Jason Hogan - A first-team All-Area running back last season, Hogan is having another eye-popping season as he’s been a focal point for a Mantas' offense averaging 37 points per game.
Charlotte
Maverick Menzer - A 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman, Menzer has been essential for a Tarpons team that just rushed for 235 yards per game this season.
Nequis Graham - A physical defensive end who attacks with a relentless motor, the 6-foot, 180-pound Graham has recorded 25 tackles (8 for loss) with four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Logan James - The leader at the heart of the Charlotte defense, James is in on nearly every play at linebacker. He is the far-and-away team leader in tackles with 71 (8 for loss) and has also recorded three sacks, a pass breakup, a blocked punt and a forced fumble.
Cael Newton - The lengthy 6-foot-6, 205-pound Newton has been dangerous at both defensive end and tight end for the Tarpons. He has 52 tackles (15 for loss), four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery along with one receiving touchdown this season.
North Port
Jeremiah ‘Juju’ Laguerre - The undisputed top playmaker for North Port, Laguerre has been an impact player on both sides of the ball — as a running back or as a cornerback/safety.
Along with powering the offense he also has an area-high seven interceptions to his credit.
Port Charlotte
Jaekwon Pringle - The junior outside linebacker has been a force on defense for the Pirates, who are allowing just 15 points per game. Pringle not only led his team in tackles as a sophomore, but is now averaging 10 tackles per game.
DeSoto County
Nazir Gilchrist - The senior running back is nicknamed 'Speedy' for good reason. Through just four games, Gilchrist has carried the ball 42 times for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns along with three receptions for 53 yards and another score -- powering the offensive turnaround for the 3-3 Bulldogs.
Blas Cervantes - A top defensive player for the Bulldogs, Cervantes leads the team in both tackles for loss (7) and forced fumbles (6) through four games.
