Few teams could slow down the Lemon Bay girls soccer team last year and a major reason was its high-octane offense.
The Lady Mantas average 4.5 goals per game in 2018 as Lauren Ragazzone led the way with a school-record 30 goals.
She returns along with forwards Hanna Cislo (18) and Zoe Melo (15), who finished second and third in scoring. Though the players would like to exceed last season’s numbers, the coaching staff isn’t putting specific goals out there just yet.
“We try not to put any holds or expectations on our girls,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “We want them to play to their optimal level and beyond. In (Lauren’s) mind, she wants to go out and break the goal that she set last year, but we really encourage team play.”
But unlike last year, the defense needs a little bit of time to catch up after working in some new pieces. Lemon Bay allowed just 27 goals — just over one per game — during their 13-6-2 run last year. But the Lady Mantas lost captains Paige Blakeslee (defense) and Oakley Maki (midfield) as well as defender Sarah Cote to graduation.
That brings in a wave of new faces to the defense, which will inevitably lead to some growing pains early on.
“Defense is gonna be young,” Cooke said. “We’re gonna be a young team in general. We only have about six returning players. Our offense is going to be firing on all cylinders. It’s just gonna be a matter of training up our new defenders for our system. They can do the job, they just have to learn how to do it in our system.”
One of the main points of emphasis entering the season has been bringing the Lady Mantas’ new sweeper, Izabella Ferjiani, up to speed. She was Lemon Bay’s outside marking back last year, but shifts into more of a leadership role on the defense.
Because of that, Cooke is looking for her to be much more commanding and vocal on the back end.
The defense will take some time to reach last year’s standard. However, having such a potent offensive attack eases the nerves a bit for Cooke.
The trio of Ragazzone, Cislo and Melo will keep teams busy long enough that the defense will have less of a responsibility to push teams away.
“If they can keep teams busy for a little bit, it gives us time to be able to arrange our backfield a little bit,” Cooke said. “As long as we keep the ball on the attacking side of the field, we’ll be in good shape.”
So what made the offense so good last year?
Well, having the Sun Preps Player of the Year certainly helps, but the cohesion between Ragazzone and her sidekicks is what led to their success. You don’t put up 63 goals as a trio without being able to gel together well.
“Our formation, the way we had things set up with the two forwards and the point and also our communication and working together really led to us scoring like we did,” Cislo said. “The three of us were always constantly moving and switching around, making sure there’s someone always open to give the ball to.
Picking up where they left off and rekindling that connection will be key to the Lady Mantas’ success in 2019.
