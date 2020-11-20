NAPLES – The sign in the Palmetto Ridge stands said “Winner, Winner, Tarpon Dinner” but somehow, it was Charlotte that ended up with food poisoning.
In a game that strained the credulity of Murphy’s Law, Charlotte surrendered four safeties while suffering from numerous penalties, dropped passes, slips, bad snaps and assorted other miscues.
The result was a 28-7 loss and a season’s end in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The misfortune began with Charlotte’s first drive, which ended in the first safety when a bad snap went over punter Tyler Amaral’s head and out of the end zone.
Rather than that being rock bottom, it was just the first somersault down the abyss.
The Tarpons just kept going backward, ending the first half with minus-48 yards of total offense after losing 89 yards on 10 negative plays.
Yet they trailed just 10-0 as Palmetto Ridge couldn’t crack the Tarpons’ defense. The Bears’ points came on two safeties and two field goals.
Charlotte doubled down on the bad luck to begin the second half.
Once again on their first possession, a bad snap over Amaral’s head sent the ball to the end zone where a Palmetto Ridge player fell on it for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.
Still, plenty of time for a rally remained and the Tarpons continued to seek a breakthrough. It appeared that momentum flip was at hand when linebacker Nelson Daniels fell on a Palmetto Ridge fumble and John Busha converted the turnover into a short scoring drive.
Busha pushed in from 1-yard out to close the deficit to 17-7, but that would be as close as Charlotte would get when Murphy reappeared, quill in hand, to rewrite his theorem.
Attempting to make something happen, Busha was dropped for a safety and Palmetto Ridge scored their first and only offensive touchdown on the ensuing free kick.
Busha was then taken down once more in the end zone on the next possession when a Palmetto Ridge blitzer came in untouched.
With the defeat, Charlotte’s season ends at 6-3. Amid dejection, the Tarpons’ 15 seniors traded hugs and slaps with each other and the younger players as they took off their helmets for a final time.
