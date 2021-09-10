The DeSoto County Bulldogs suffers their first loss of the season on Friday night, dropping a 42-39 decision to Estero.

The Bulldogs (1-1) held a narrow 14-13 lead after the first quarterback. But Estero (1-2) rallied in the second quarter to go up 35-20 at the half.

DeSoto brought to 35-26 after three periods, but in the end could not make of the deficit.

The Bulldogs, who won their opener against Okeechobee, takes on unbeatened Lemon Bay next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

