ESTERO — Kaleb Roth scored twice on long touchdown receptions, the second of which ended a DeSoto County comeback as the Estero High School football team held on for a 27-13 victory Friday at Homecoming in a Region 5A-4 contest.
On the game’s first play, quarterback Kirk Talley went down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run, but a missed PAT left it at 6-0. Following a safety late in the first quarter, Estero struck again as Trevor Shore found Kaleb Roth on a 60-yard catch and run to make it 12-0 after another missed PAT.
Kendrick Agenor made it 20-0 early in the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run before DeSoto come on, first on a Keimar Richardson 32-yard touchdown run following his fumble recovery, then on an Octavious Luther 45-yard touchdown reception from Shon Galloway to cut the lead to 20-13 after three quarters.
Estero (2-3) got the last word as Roth caught another touchdown pass with 3:33 left in the game to ice it to keep DeSoto (0-7) winless.
Key plays: The first one. Kirk Talley’s 70-yard touchdown run put DeSoto in yet another early hole it couldn’t get out of, even if it did make it interesting.
What it means: DeSoto only has two more chances to notch a win before postseason begins. Estero has some mojo with back-to-back wins and a possible third against a weak Mariner team next week.
Key stats: The Bulldogs had just 41 total yards in the first half, but 141 in the second half as it tried to get out of a 20-0 hole. Roth had four receptions for 109 yards for the Wildcats, who were able to overcome three turnovers to win.
Quotes: “We need the older kids to show leadership and show the younger kids how to prepare for a game. We need to start playing sooner.” Bumper Hay, DeSoto head coach.
