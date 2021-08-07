ARCADIA – As it is sometimes said in the South, the heat had room to move around on Friday afternoon as DeSoto County’s football team worked through the day’s practice.
Storm clouds were piling up to the southwest and when the occasional rumble gave way to a bolt of lightning, the Bulldogs moved into the school cafeteria to continue their work.
The dark clouds, try as they might, can’t mask just how brightly the sun is shining on the Bulldogs’ program these days.
“There’s some real, small-town passion,” first-year Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said. “I’m excited for the guys, I’m excited for the school, for the community, about how things are building.”
Over the summer, donations poured into the program to aid in the renovation of the team’s locker room and weight room. All new lockers and weight equipment will be in place this season.
“Don’t excuse my optimism for reality, though,” Holland added. “We’ve got some things we still need to do.”
For the first time in years, there will be a weightlifting class during the first bloc. Along with overseeing the team’s work in the weight room, Holland will be watching over them in the kitchen, making sure each player has a breakfast and doesn’t leave the table until they have consumed the necessary protein (40 grams) and calories (720) needed to power newly forged muscle.
As players moved cafeteria tables out of the way and prepared to continue their playbook walk-through, Holland pointed out some success stories.
“Andy Garibay, he’s put on 10 pounds,” Holland said, before pointing at Michael Russ and comparing the player he is now to a five-inch-wide room divider. “He was skinny like this thing right here, but look at him now.”
Then, there was guard Blas Cervantes.
“Look at Blas,” Holland said, as Cervantes hammed it up with a flex. “Look at the difference it’s made. This is Doctor Sexy right here.”
Optimism, smiles and laughter rule the day. As for the actual X’s and O’s, the Bulldogs are progressing through their reads with much more speed and fluidity than this past May, when they were exposed to Holland's playbook for the first time.
In their 49-27 loss to North Port in the spring game, the Bulldogs showed how far they had come in just 14 practices – their 27 points was twice as much as they had scored in any game during the winless 2020 season.
They also showed how much further they had to go.
“There was not a single play on offense or defense that we did not have at least three mistakes,” Holland said. “But, again, they really had just 14 true days to work on it. They’ve worked hard all summer, though, and like I say, we still have many miles to go, but I like what I’m seeing.”
Quarterback Lane Fullerton said the team has bought into everything Holland has been selling. The dark clouds of 2020 are indeed giving way to blue skies in 2021.
“We’re more energized. We have more confidence than last year. It’s like a whole new team,” he said. “We’re going to win some games. I have hope for this team.”
Head coach: Sam Holland (1st season)
2020 record and finish: 0-10, forfeited to Rockledge in the playoffs first round.
Key newcomers: Trent White, Michael Abram, Brady Smith, Hunter Zirkle.
Key returners: Lane Fullerton, Michael Russ, Blas Cervantes, Nazir Gilchrist, Andy Garibay.
Key loss: Keimar Richardson.
