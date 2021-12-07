PORT CHARLOTTE — Tom Massolio played in the Peace River Rivalry in the earliest days, back when Port Charlotte’s home gym floor was carpet (true story).
“It’s not an easy game, I’m going to tell you that right now,” Massolio said. “I remember the first few times I played in it was a rough time, mentally and emotionally.”
It was a relevant point because of what was on display Tuesday night in the latest installment of the Charlotte-Port Charlotte rivalry. The Tarpons entered with an experience, senioir-led team. The Pirates, meanwhile, boasted just two players with varsity experience prior to this season and has been relying heavily, at times, on three freshmen.
Experience won the day in hard-fought, low-scoring affair, 49-43.
“It’s just two teams that can’t get much of anything because everybody knows everybody so well,” Massolio said. “If you look at it, nobody really ran anything and got points. It was all about basketball and basketball plays.”
Coming into Tuesday’s game, the two teams had met 26 times since the beginning of 2011. They split those games 13-13 with the average margin of victory being eight points. Several of those games ended in the 40s, including the latest iteration.
The tone was set immediately as the two teams frenetically dogged each other on defense, blocking shots, denying passes and drawing fouls. Runs were irrelevant.
Port Charlotte scored the game’s first seven points, but led just 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Four lead changes in the second resulted in an 18-17 halftime lead for the Pirates.
Charlotte’s 7-0 run in the middle of the third quarter accomplished nothing as both teams wound up knotted 30-30 entering the fourth, a remarkable development considered Charlotte’s leading scorer, John Gamble, was playing sparingly after picking up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half.
Charlotte streaked ahead again, 42-34, only to be reeled in once more with big plays from Port Charlotte senior Alex Perry and freshman Khyre’ Ellis. When Ellis swished the back end of two free throws, the Pirates had closed within 44-43, with 1:15 to play.
From there, the Tarpons’ savvy seniors took charge. Jordany Reyes-Sanchez hit a pair of free throws to push Charlotte’s lead to 46-43. When Perry’s 3-pointer rattled in and out, Kevin Sanders came down with the rebound and was fouled. When he missed the front end of the one-and-one, Koen Lockett filled the lane, grabbed the rebound, put it back and got fouled with 6.8 seconds remaining.
Lockett completed the 3-point play and Port Charlotte ceded on its final possession.
“They played the game plan like we wanted,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We did everything we were supposed to do, but you’ve got to take care of the ball.”
Port Charlotte’s defense was every bit as intense as the Tarpons, but the Pirates’ 26 turnovers led to numerous easy baskets for Charlotte.
“If you take care of the ball, you probably win the game,” Rhoten said. “I don’t know if you do or not, but it may be a different outcome.”
Perry led all scorers with 18 points. Ellis added 14. Both teams grabbed 21 rebounds.
Charlotte had just 16 turnovers after coughing it up 27 times in their previous game.
“Just a good game,” Massolio said. “Guys grinding it out, making plays. People say it’s dirty, nasty basketball, but really it’s just hard-nosed grit. Just both teams grinding it out.”
Logan Clauser, yet another senior, had a big night for Charlotte. He scored 9 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter to keep the Tarpons in it. Lockett scored 9 of his 11 points down the stretch, including the game’s final three points.
Gamble wound up with just 4 points, but the team’s emotional leader set the tone in other ways, Massolio said.
“Here’s a kid that wants to play, has played in this, gets in foul trouble and he handled it all night long,” Massolio said. “That says a lot, because there’s a lot of emotions out there, so I was very happy with him.”
Gamble said his message to the team was simple.
“I always tell my boys they’re just like me, they can hit the big shots and win the game,” he said. “I’m not always going to be the one to take the big shot. It’s just fun to see them hoop and shine, too.”
Both teams moved to 2-2. Port Charlotte will travel to Venice on Thursday while Charlotte will have the rest of the week off before playing Pines Charter in the City of Palms Premier Classic at South Fort Myers on Saturday.
Port Charlotte will be at that event as well, playing First Baptist.
