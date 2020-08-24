Prior to Monday morning it had been over five months since high school athletes in Florida were allowed to practice with their teams.
But the fall teams were finally back in action as they attempt to gear up for a season that begins in just over a week, on Sept. 4.
As the season draws near, counties are still trying to determine the best protocols and rules to follow this fall.
Sarasota announces fan limits
Last week, Charlotte County announced it would limit fan attendance to 25 percent capacity of all gyms and stadiums for the near future.
Monday morning, Sarasota County followed suit — also coming to agreement on a 25 percent cap.
“Twenty-five percent is better than zero,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “If fans want to come to the games, their best bet would be to purchase season tickets from the Boone law firm.”
The amount of fans allowed will fluctuate based on the venue. For instance, Lemon Bay reported it could host 500 fans for football. Port Charlotte officials said it could host about 550 fans.
But for a bigger stadium like Venice High’s Powell-Davis Stadium, athletic director Pete Dombroski said his school will be able to safely space out 2,300 people.
Further protocols, such as rules for player and coach safety, are expected to be announced by the county later this week.
Lemon Bay releases schedule
After moving around some games, rescheduling others and canceling some altogether, the Lemon Bay High football team has finally settled on a schedule.
The Mantas will play two local teams in DeSoto County (Oct. 9) and North Port (Oct. 30) in its eight-game season.
Sept. 11: At The King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Oasis, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: At LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: St. John’s Neumann, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 9: DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
Oct. 23: At Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: At North Port, 7:30 p.m.
