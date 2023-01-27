BABCOCK RANCH – There’s Jeff Irwin, standing at the corner of the Field House basketball court.
Blink and he’s gone.
There’s Irwin again, standing at the scorer’s table, checking the public address system. He points to a speaker and your eyes follow.
Look back and he’s gone again.
Now it’s halftime of the Babcock girls’ basketball game against visiting Imagine.
There’s Irwin – streaking toward the team’s locker room with bottles of water.
The Babcock Trailblazer’s first athletic director is blazing a trail of his own in a place where it truly has taken a village – or a Ranch – to raise a sports program.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes to build all of this,” Irwin said a week later, at another girls basketball game in between gopher errands to keep the trains on time. “But it’s all pretty exciting.”
Babcock Ranch, a planned community built with cutting-edge, green technology and catering to emerging 21st-century business sectors, welcomed its first residents in 2018 and opened the doors to its high school this past August.
The high school currently has about 140 students, grades 9 through 11 and will add a senior class next fall. In five years’ time, Irwin said the expectation is that more than 500 students will be on campus.
Irwin came to Babcock Ranch in August of 2021, moving from Indiana with his two children, taking a chance on life in the Florida sun after 16 years in Purdue University’s athletic administration. As a former high school athletic director and coach, he came to Babcock Ranch before the position of athletic director had been created.
“I applied for teaching jobs with the hope of maybe, when athletics came on board, being able to work my way toward being involved with them,” Irwin said.
With an administration that supported his goals, Irwin spent half of his time teaching a reading class while spending the other half planning for the future of Trailblazer athletics.
This year, Babcock launched its athletics programs as a provisional member of the FHSAA. Following a two-year provisional period, the Trailblazers will be full members of the state organization, able to compete for championships.
Determining just what sports Babcock would compete in has been a deliberate process. The school wasn’t in a position to just roll a football out the back door and compete with Charlotte High.
Rather, adding programs as facilities become available was the approach Irwin has taken. All recreation facilities in Babcock Ranch are meant for community-wide use. The high school is just another patron. The sparkling Field House is the first of several gems being built Kitson & Partners.
With the construction of the Field House, basketball and volleyball were easy choices. Cross country also was easy enough to establish. Nearby Babcock National was the perfect home course for golf teams. Tennis and track were slightly more tricky. For now, compete only on the road.
Kitson & Partners is breaking ground on a recreation complex that could soon be home to Trailblazers soccer and track. A little further down the road, baseball and softball are possibilities.
The timeline roughly coincides with the school’s growth. When student population is large enough to support all the programs, there should be facilities at the ready.
Then, of course, there’s the pigskinned elephant in the room.
“Our intent is to have football,” Irwin said. “With the facilities being built, it’s just a matter of when.”
Irwin’s vision goes well into Babcock’s future, where traditions have been established and the entire community is rallying around the Trailblazers.
“I see the way our community is set up to be a huge positive,” he said.
To celebrate the volleyball team’s first game, the community had a golf cart parade from Founder’s Square to the Field House. Irwin envisions the same taking place every football Friday night, with a Trailblazers marching band in tow.
“With the type of community this is, the goal is to add it as we grow it,” Irwin said.
For now, Irwin said the most immediate need for the athletic program is to fund-raise. Uniforms don't buy themselves and everything sports-related is expensive. There is also the matter of marketing the team and getting the word out that the Babcock Trailblazers are open for business.
Irwin also needs to hire coaches. He's currently coaching the boys basketball team. As he talks on this night at a Field House cafeteria that looks out on the basketball court, Paulette Butterfield is coaching the Trailblazer girls. Butterfield is also the volleyball and track coach.
"I'm really needing the community to help with finding quality coaches," Irwin said. "Several are willing to help, but there's a difference between being willing to help and truly being qualified to coach and run a program.
"I would say there's a shortage of quality coaches."
Figuring out just where the Trailblazers fit into the competitive picture is an ever-evolving process. At the moment, Irwin figures Babcock slots in with smaller, private schools such as Imagine, Evangelical Christian, Marco Island Academy and Southwest Florida Christian as well as public schools like Moore Haven, Everglades City and this night’s foe, Immokalee.
Before Irwin can go further into his vision, his phone rings. Soon after he hangs up, he notices game is inching toward halftime.
“I’m so sorry, I have to go do this,” he said.
And then he was gone.
