topical Faulkner honored at Venice game Staff Report Mar 7, 2023

Venice head baseball coach Craig Faulkner reacts to being applauded before Monday night's home game. Faulkner was presented with a plaque commemorating his 500th career victory. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Venice High Athletic Director Pete Dombroski presents head baseball coach Craig Faulkner with an award recognizing Faulkner's 500th career win in high school baseball Monday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VHS Athletic Director Pete Dombroski presents head baseball coach Craig Faulkner with an award recognizing Faulkner's 500th career win in high school baseball Monday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — Before Monday's game, Venice High coach Craig Faulkner was honored for picking up his 500th career win last week.

Faulkner credited literally decades of players and community members who were involved in the teams' success and his record. "Everyone has played a roll in it," he said Friday. "It's been nice to be a part of it."

Faulkner graduated from Venice High School in 1983 and started coached in 1996; becoming head coach in 1999. His 500th win was against St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Feb. 20.

Faulkner said the support for the Venice teams from the community has made an impact.

"It's a quite an honor to have coached this long," he said. "To have the success that we've had has been pretty neat to be a part of."
