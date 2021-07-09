With the MLB Draft beginning this Sunday and some former area athletes in position to be selected, there comes a reminder of how rare it is for a baseball player to make it all the way to the big leagues.
Unsurprisingly the local baseball powerhouses over the years — Venice and Charlotte — lead our coverage area in alumni to reach the highest level of professional baseball.
Even out of that bunch, just one — Mark Guthrie of Venice — has won a World Series and had a sustained career spanning 15 years.
Here’s the top area standouts to break through to Major League Baseball:
Mark Guthrie - Venice
Guthrie is the go-to name when most people think of top baseball players to come out of Venice. The former Indian went 51-54 with a 4.05 ERA over 978 2/3 innings playing for the Twins, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs, Devil Rays, Blue Jays, Athletics and Mets.
After playing for Venice, Guthrie went on to play for LSU — earning All-SEC First Team honors in 1986 — before he was drafted in the seventh round of the 1987 MLB Draft by Minnesota, where he helped win the 1991 World Series.
Matt LaPorta - Charlotte
A first baseman and left fielder, LaPorta played for the Tarpons and then the University of Florida before he was taken by the Milwaukee Brewers seventh overall in the 2007 MLB Draft.
LaPorta was originally selected in the 13th round by the Cubs out of high school, but chose to play for the Gators — where earned a pair of All-American selections and was named the 2007 SEC Player of the Year.
LaPorta’s most notable career move came in 2008 when he was traded from the Brewers to the Indians in a package for star pitcher CC Sabathia.
Despite being named to an MLB Futures Game and representing the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics, LaPorta never stuck with the Indians — batting .238 with 31 home runs over 291 games. He retired shortly after signing a minor league deal with Baltimore in 2014.
Jack Voigt - Venice
An outfielder and corner infielder who graduated from Venice High, Voigt made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, 1992.
Despite never playing more than 72 games in a season, Voigt stuck as a professional for seven years. He played for the Orioles, Rangers, Brewers and Athletics — hitting .235 with 20 home runs over 294 games.
Jon Knott - Venice
Knott had a couple cups of coffee in the big leagues, playing in parts of three seasons at the MLB level with the Padres and Orioles.
He went 6-for-31 with one home run over his limited action as mainly a pinch hitter.
Jake Noll - Charlotte
Despite currently playing at the Triple-A level, Noll has played some with the Washington Nationals. He was called up for eight games in 2019 and seven games in 2020 and has gone 8-for-29 including a walk-off RBI walk.
The former seventh round pick is currently hitting .294 with five home runs over 50 games for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings in the Nationals organization.
David Holmberg - Port Charlotte
A second round (No. 71 overall) pick straight out of Port Charlotte High, Holmberg made his pro debut with the Diamondbacks in 2013.
He lasted four seasons — going on to pitch for the Reds and White Sox as well — going 5-10 with a 5.49 ERA over 119 2/3 innings.
He last pitched in the minor leagues in 2018.
Tommy Murphy - Charlotte
A 1997 graduate of Charlotte High, Murphy went on to play for FAU. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2000 draft (No. 87 overall) by the Diamondbacks after being drafted in the 50th round of the 1997 draft out of high school.
He made his MLB debut on May 4, 2006 when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run against the Detroit Tigers.
He finished his career 23-for-108 for one home run, eight RBI and four stolen bases across the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
Nate Spears - Charlotte
A fifth-round selection in the 2003 MLB Draft by the Orioles, Spears was traded to the Cubs in a package for outfielder Corey Patterson in 2006.
Spears was finally called up to play for the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 5, 2011 and played in just three games that year and four the next — failing to record a hit — before his career ended.
