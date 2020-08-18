The Florida High School Athletic Association on Tuesday released their changes to the playoff formats for all of the fall sports.
The deadline for schools to opt out of the state series will be Sept. 18, as voted on last week by the FHSAA Board of Directors.
Football has undergone the most dramatic changes to its postseason format for the virus-altered 2020 season.
The most notable change involves the impact on the regular season. This year there will be no district champions and every team automatically earns a playoff spot. This change essentially makes the regular season a warm-up for the postseason.
Furthermore, there will be no rankings and seeding will be determined by a blind draw on Oct. 26. With regular season scheduling still being determined, the FHSAA decided to award home-field advantage in the postseason via random chance. Home teams will be determined by a coin flip.
For Classes 1A-4A, if there are more than eight teams in a region Week 11 will serve as a play-in game for the playoffs for teams seeded eighth or worse. In Classes 5A-8A, if there are more than 16 teams in a region then Nov. 13 will be a play-in game for the teams seeded 16 and worse.
In volleyball, rankings have been abandoned for this season. District tournaments will be seeded using blind draws by FHSAA staff. The district champion and runner-up will advance to the regional bracket.
In cross country, the first six teams and the top four runners, who are not members of an advancing team, at districts will advance to regionals. The same criteria will apply from regionals to states.
The state meet will be adjusted to a two-day event, with two classifications racing per day on Nov. 13-14. The races will be held in the mornings and evenings on both dates to reduce crowd congestion.
In golf and swimming the changes are more subtle. Schools will be allowed to participate in regular season contests once they’re eliminated from the playoffs.
