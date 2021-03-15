There was plenty of shuffling going on among local schools Monday as the FHSAA released its new districts for football.
Venice was bumped up to a district Class 8A along with fellow 7A Region 4 foes Gulf Coast, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota, where all will contend with Sarasota Riverview.
Charlotte remained in Class 6A in a bruising district alongside rival Fort Myers, North Fort Myers and regional finalist Dunbar.
DeSoto County and Port Charlotte found themselves in the same Class 5A district along with Sebring and Hardee.
North Port remained in 7A with a district that includes Palmetto Ridge.
Lemon Bay remained in Class 4A, where there are no districts, just regions.
All schools in Classes 5A-8A are required to play a district schedule and the districts will remain in place only for the 2021 football season, as decided by the FHSAA board of directors last week.
It is unclear when Charlotte and Port Charlotte would play their annual rivalry game, but the new district schedule might push the game to the beginning of the season.
Here are the districts involving local schools:
Class 8A-12: Gulf Coast, Lakewood Ranch, Riverview, Sarasota, Venice.
Class 7A-12: Immokalee, Lehigh, North Port, Palmetto Ridge, Riverdale.
Class 6A-13: Cape Coral, Charlotte, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Ida Baker, North Fort Myers.
Class 5A-12: Booker, DeSoto County, Hardee, Port Charlotte, Sebring.
Class 4A: Lemon Bay.
