The fate of high school sports this year could be determined as early as this morning.
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. in Gainesville to determine the best path forward for fall sports.
Though the fall sports season was originally scheduled to begin July 27, the FHSAA voted to postpone that start until at least Aug. 24. However, teams have been allowed to condition and lift weights in the meantime.
And even though players have yet to officially begin practicing, local teams are already being impacted by the coronavirus.
Two Port Charlotte football players, who are brothers, showed symptoms of the virus on Monday morning before practice. The players were held out from practice and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said because there had been four days between the team’s last practice (Thursday) and symptoms appearing (Monday), there’s a good chance the virus did not spread among the team.
But aside from quarantining his two infected players for 14 days, it will be business as usual at Port Charlotte High, Ingman said
The Pirates coach also expressed frustration at his team being singled out for positive coronavirus cases.
“Parents are going to freak out when this is reported," Ingman said. "And it’s disappointing, because I know for certain that we are not the only ones. Now all of a sudden we are being called out on it when there’s been others out there with it.”
Deciding what to do when a player tests positive is one of the issues the FHSAA will likely discuss in today’s meeting. However, the most important item on the agenda is picking a start date.
As of now, there are a few options on the table.
Option 1, which is the recommended action by executive director George Tomyn, features an Aug. 24 start date for practice and a Sept. 4 start for competition.
In this option, the current calendar from Sept. 4 on will remain intact and schools will have the option to compete in the state series.
Option 2 would push the beginning of practice to an undetermined date in August, with competition starting two weeks after practices begin. In this format, however, there would be no state series — replaced by a local or regional tournament.
Option 3A would push all sports seasons back, with fall beginning on Nov. 30, winter starting in February (date varies by sport) and spring opening in April (date varies by sport).
Option 3B follows a similar model as 3A, but instead starts the seasons a little earlier — fall on Oct. 12, winter in January and spring in March. Competing in the state series would be offered in both versions of Option 3.
The board of directors will also discuss the possible implementation of a COVID-19 waiver to be completed by athletes and review new findings by its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
