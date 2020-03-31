Sun preps logo

High school sports aren’t over just yet.

An update from the Florida High School Athletic Association on Tuesday afternoon announced it was following local and federal guidelines in postponing all meetings, conferences and athletic events through May 3.

The FHSAA, however, also left open the possibility for the spring season to extend through June 30 — stating it’s working on “creative solutions for the continuance of spring sports.”

The association also admitted there’s a chance the season gets canceled altogether, but if that’s the case, it will be “working diligently to create a plan regarding additional eligibility for students who have not been able to participate in spring sports.”

