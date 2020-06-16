Venice wrestler Lauren Stone doesn't get rattled or intimidated by wrestling boys throughout the season. Mainly because she beats most of them.
She's wrestled boys for most of her life, so it doesn't faze her to compete against them in the postseason because the Florida High School Athletic Association hadn't sanctioned girls wrestling in Florida.
But not every female wrestler is a four-time girls state champion and repeat state qualifier on the boys side. Many, according to Stone, are intimidated or feel uncomfortable wrestling boys.
That will no longer be an issue after the FHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously, 13-0, on Tuesday to sanction girls wrestling starting in the 2021-22 school year.
"I've grown up wrestling boys so it's not weird for me," Stone said. "But I also understand how intimidating it is for girls to walk into the sport having to wrestle guys. Knowing that girls can now come into the sport and be comfortable and gain so much from it is great.
"Confidence-wise, being able to step in a room and go, 'I know I've trained my best and I can prepare myself as much as I can because I'm going up against the same gender.'"
Florida became the 24th state to make this move, which will give female wrestlers their own official postseason and state championship meet. Girls will be able to wrestle boys in the regular season tournaments, but will have their own postseason.
Previously, girls could wrestle in a non-sanctioned championship hosted by Dr. Phillips High School, but had to wrestle the boys in order to win a title recognized by the FHSAA.
North Port coach Eugene Hill, who coaches girls state qualifier and regional qualifier Hope Eastes, says it's been a long time coming. He's hoping Eastes will have a shot at a state title her senior year in 2022.
"When we finally have our girls, I think (the sport) is gonna explode," Hill said. "It's building nationwide. A lot of states are passing it, it's a big push. Bringing girls into the sport is growing the sport. The more people you get, the better it's going to be for everybody and the more popular it's gonna be."
Stone has seen that growth firsthand. When she started as a freshman, she was often the lone girl at weigh-ins, but now she's accompanied by multiple other female wrestlers who are pioneering their way onto the podium.
"There were only one or two boys tournaments that we went to where I saw other girls," Stone said of her first season. "This year there were so many tournaments where we've weighed in two or three other girls with me.
"I also help out with the youth team and there are younger girls on the team, partially because of me. It's so great to see them joining at a young age. To see those numbers grow is very exciting."
There is still a lot to work out before the fall of 2021. Since school budgets have already been finalized for the upcoming school year, things like coach stipends and other expenses that will accompany an additional sport will have to be worked in.
Figuring out whether the seasons will run alongside each other or separate will also be determined in the next year.
Hill said the main reason the inaugural season was pushed back was to iron out all of these details in time.
