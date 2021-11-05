ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay football team wasn’t going to let a little weather get in the way of their first undefeated season
The Mantas defeated local rival North Port, 28-0, to post a perfect 9-0 record.
Lemon Bay opened the game by forcing North Port (2-8) to punt after three plays and promptly drove 90 yards, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jason Hogan to take a 7-0 lead.
However, play would soon be put on hold for over an hour as lightning and rain forced each team to their respective locker rooms with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
When the Bobcats and Mantas re-emerged, field conditions made offense hard to find.
Though the Bobcats would drive down to the 18-yard-line aided by a 36-yard run from Jarrell Shindel, quarterback Sean Silverberg tossed up a prayer under pressure and was intercepted by Daylan Craft.
Lemon Bay, on the other hand, didn’t bother trying to pass the ball until the second half.
Quarterback Trey Rutan handled the ball on nearly every play as he ran for 77 yards before halftime.
The Mantas made their lead more comfortable to open the second half as Hogan rushed six times for 72 yards, including a 1-yard scoring plunge, on the opening drive of the third quarter.
From there, North Port had trouble holding onto the ball. The Bobcats fumbled hand-offs twice in the third quarter — one on their own 5-yard line — that set up Hogan’s third touchdown run of the night near the end of the third quarter.
Key plays: Hogan’s six carries for 67 yards and a touchdown to open the game were pivotal as the Mantas took control early and held onto it through the weather delay.
Turnovers stalled North Port drives and put Lemon Bay in good field position. The Bobcats lost five fumbles and threw an interception on one of their two drives into the red zone.
Key stats: Lemon Bay ran over North Port all night. The Mantas carried the ball 38 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns. North Port, on the other hand, rushed 21 times for 82 yards and no scores.
What it means: If the lead holds, Lemon Bay will have the first undefeated season in school history and will host a regional playoff game next week.
