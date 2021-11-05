ENGLEWOOD — A little over two years ago, the Lemon Bay football team was 0-7 and coach Don Southwell wasn’t sure what he should do.
“There were moments when I was alone where I would ask myself, ‘Is the right person coaching this team?’” Southwell remembers thinking.
Luckily for Southwell and his Mantas, the turnaround began that week as Lemon Bay reeled off three straight wins to sneak into the playoffs, and it hasn’t stopped since.
Lemon Bay followed up with a historic 2020 campaign that ended in the regional semifinals then made more history this season, culminating on Friday night at Veteran's Stadium with a 28-0 victory against North Port to lock in the team’s first undefeated regular season.
“Like our coach told us, he was thinking if this was the right choice for him (in 2019),” senior offensive lineman Everett Baker said. “Then, our offensive line coach snapped one practice. The culture seemed to switch over night. We won the last three games and we carried that energy over to last season.
“Us guys who have been here wanted to keep it going this year, too. We wanted to keep winning because this is what this town deserves.”
The Mantas’ final game in their quest for perfection opened smoothly, but wouldn’t be without challenge.
Lemon Bay opened a 7-0 lead minutes into the game as the defense forced a three-and-out and running back Jason Hogan helped drive the offense 90 yards with six carries for 67 yards, including a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
The Mantas continued to take control as Anthony Doxen strip-sacked Sean Silverberg and Caleb Whitmore recovered to end a Bobcats drive at midfield.
Shortly after that, the school’s lightning alarm sounded, forcing each team to their respective locker room for over an hour.
After the lightning subsided and the players re-emerged, rain continued to fall and each team focused on simply holding onto the football — taking the 7-0 score into halftime.
“The rain and the muddy field definitely set us back a bit and North Port kind of got an edge for a second,” Baker said. “But around halftime we got our guys together and said, ‘We have to get back to the way we normally play football. Let’s play power football and drive people off the ball.’
“The energy instantly changed after that. That’s when the momentum swung and we took the heart out of them.”
The Mantas opened the second half with the ball and drove down to score in nearly identical fashion to their first drive. Hogan rushed six times for 72 yards, ending on a 1-yard scoring plunge to go up, 14-0.
That proved to be more than enough cushion for Lemon Bay, but the Mantas continued to dominate.
Lemon Bay forced four second-half fumbles and Daylan Craft picked off a Silverberg pass that was batted around in the end zone, one of two times North Port made it past the Lemon Bay 20, with the other ending in a fumble.
As North Port struggled to hold onto the ball, Lemon Bay stuck to the ground.
Hogan finished with 20 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Lemon Bay quarterback Trey Rutan completed one pass on five tries, but made it count as he connected with Jake Sekach for 25 yards and the game’s final touchdown.
Along with Hogan, Rutan (16 carries for 87 yards) and Sekach (10 carries for 57 yards) shouldered the load.
Lemon Bay (9-0) has now made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and has not lost on its home field in two straight seasons, but full-on celebrations will have to wait.
There’s still more games to be won.
“Two years ago, we were 0-7 and irrelevant, for all intents and purposes,” Southwell said. “They could have chose to quit playing football or chose to go somewhere else. These coaches could have done that, too. But none of us did that. We just kept working, and this year was the culmination of that work and our belief in one another.
“We have kids who don’t give up on each other. In life, if you have people who don’t give up on you, you’ve really got something special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.