It's no secret what Port Charlotte's strength is offensively. In a perfect world, the Pirates would love to be able to run Ja'Nyrein Washington up the middle as much as possible against the Tarpons on Friday.
Washington has averaged 90 yards a game with much of that coming on the butt of the center. When Washington isn't plunging up the gut, quarterback Logan Rogers has made his mark sneaking up the middle in short yardage situations.
Those tendencies have put an extra emphasis on the duties of senior defensive tackle Xavier Finnerty.
At 5-foot-10, 267 pounds, Finnerty has the size to plug up gaps. As a player that can squat 500-plus and bench 300-plus, he has developed the strength to burst through the line and be a force.
"He's our anchor in the middle," Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. "He's a stud. He's a strong, squatty kid. Great hands, great takeoff. He causes a lot of double teams. He's a great leader and a tough kid."
Finnerty has played against the Port Charlotte offensive line since his Pop Warner days and knows them well. Going up against a powerful back like Washington, he knows he has to be fundamentally sound — not just for himself, but those behind him as well.
"You gotta stay low and keep your feet driving against him," Finnerty said. "We're a pretty good unit. We have to have our three (lineman) pushing, we're the anchors. It all starts in the trenches and from there it's a domino effect."
This game will feature two of the more dominant front sevens in the area. The Tarpons have been able to quell the run in virtually every game outside of Palmetto.
That starts with Finnerty up front and expands to the linebackers who have been free to chase down runners thanks to the strong push up front. Prior to the Palmetto game, Finnerty had 15 total tackles and two sacks.
"Our D-line is nasty," senior linebacker Eric Hasier said. "They get a massive push off the line, which helps all of us out on the back end."
Finnerty relies on his strength when generating a rush. His role is to collapse the middle of the pocket on pass plays and plug the inside on runs. He comes off the ball quickly and utilizes his bull rush to push the line back.
But it's not just him generating the pressure. He teams up with fellow senior Hayden Roberson to set the tone. With younger guys filling out the front, they work with the line to make sure everyone is on the same page.
It also helps calm them down in such a big game.
"We kind of have to coach him along the way and help him as much as we can," Finnerty said of sophomore starter Biaggio Fratarelli. "We have a good chemistry as a unit. All the younger guys that haven't played in a game like this, they're in awe. So we gotta get them down to earth."
Finnerty will play in his last rivalry game on Friday as the senior class tries to go 4-0 against the Pirates.
With a packed house expected and a rocking environment on tap, Finnerty enjoys each moment of the game and will try to take it in one last time.
"I've been looking forward to this game since last year's game ended," Finnerty said. "The stands are gonna be packed, lots of energy. We love this game. It's our favorite game of the year. The rivalry just adds a different energy."
